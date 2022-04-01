|Experten-Meinungen
|
01.04.2022 23:57:00
März 2022: So schätzen Experten die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie ein
Im abgelaufenen Monat haben einige Analysten ihre Einstufung der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie überprüft.
Die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie wurde im März 2022 von 13 Analysten analysiert.
12 Experten raten die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie zu kaufen, 1 Analyst stuft die Anteilsscheine von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) mit Halten ein.
Das durchschnittliche Kursziel wird auf 60,17 EUR beziffert, während sich der aktuelle XETRA-Aktienkurs von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) auf 42,36 EUR beläuft.
Der 6-Monats-Rating-Trend ergibt Kaufen.
BUY
HOLD
SELL
|Analyst
|Kursziel
|Abstand Kursziel
|Datum
|Morgan Stanley
|48,00 EUR
|13,31
|28.03.2022
|RBC Capital Markets
|52,00 EUR
|22,76
|25.03.2022
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|62,40 EUR
|47,31
|21.03.2022
|Barclays Capital
|60,00 EUR
|41,64
|21.03.2022
|Deutsche Bank AG
|65,00 EUR
|53,45
|21.03.2022
|RBC Capital Markets
|53,00 EUR
|25,12
|18.03.2022
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|68,90 EUR
|62,65
|18.03.2022
|UBS AG
|62,00 EUR
|46,36
|18.03.2022
|Warburg Research
|67,00 EUR
|58,17
|18.03.2022
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|69,00 EUR
|62,89
|18.03.2022
|DZ BANK
|-
|-
|18.03.2022
|RBC Capital Markets
|53,00 EUR
|25,12
|18.03.2022
|RBC Capital Markets
|53,00 EUR
|25,12
|11.03.2022
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|68,90 EUR
|62,65
|09.03.2022
Redaktion finanzen.net
