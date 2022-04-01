Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 12’199 0.3%  SPI 15’569 0.2%  Dow 34’818 0.4%  DAX 14’446 0.2%  Euro 1.0218 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’919 0.4%  Gold 1’925 -0.6%  Bitcoin 42’875 2.0%  Dollar 0.9256 0.3%  Öl 104.7 -2.4% 
Bis zu 1'000 CHF Cash Bonus

Vonovia Aktie [Valor: 21644750 / ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
Experten-Meinungen 01.04.2022 23:57:00

März 2022: So schätzen Experten die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie ein

März 2022: So schätzen Experten die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie ein

Im abgelaufenen Monat haben einige Analysten ihre Einstufung der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie überprüft.

Vonovia
44.00 CHF -2.20%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie wurde im März 2022 von 13 Analysten analysiert.

12 Experten raten die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie zu kaufen, 1 Analyst stuft die Anteilsscheine von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) mit Halten ein.

Das durchschnittliche Kursziel wird auf 60,17 EUR beziffert, während sich der aktuelle XETRA-Aktienkurs von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) auf 42,36 EUR beläuft.

Der 6-Monats-Rating-Trend ergibt Kaufen.

BUY
HOLD
SELL
AnalystKurszielAbstand KurszielDatum
Morgan Stanley
 
48,00 EUR13,3128.03.2022
RBC Capital Markets
 
52,00 EUR22,7625.03.2022
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
 
62,40 EUR47,3121.03.2022
Barclays Capital
 
60,00 EUR41,6421.03.2022
Deutsche Bank AG
 
65,00 EUR53,4521.03.2022
RBC Capital Markets
 
53,00 EUR25,1218.03.2022
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
 
68,90 EUR62,6518.03.2022
UBS AG
 
62,00 EUR46,3618.03.2022
Warburg Research
 
67,00 EUR58,1718.03.2022
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
 
69,00 EUR62,8918.03.2022
DZ BANK
 
--18.03.2022
RBC Capital Markets
 
53,00 EUR25,1218.03.2022
RBC Capital Markets
 
53,00 EUR25,1211.03.2022
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
 
68,90 EUR62,6509.03.2022

Redaktion finanzen.net

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!

Weitere Links:

Auffällige Insiderkäufe bei Vonovia, Hugo Boss und Brenntag
Vonovia-Aktie nach Zahlen schwächer: Rekordkurs soll weitergehen
Ausblick: Vonovia SE stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor

Bildquelle: Vonovia SE
﻿

Nachrichten zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten