Maryland Tech Council Expands to Frederick to Create Larger Footprint in State of Maryland

FREDERICK, Ma., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Maryland Tech Council (MTC) announced today it has expanded its offices to Frederick to broaden its reach throughout the State of Maryland and to meet the growing needs of its members. The satellite office will be located at 12 West Church Street. Additionally, MTC is planning a move of its Montgomery County satellite office to the Universities at Shady Grove (USG) in Rockville. MTC will continue to utilize its satellite offices in Annapolis and other key life science and tech hubs throughout Maryland.

"This expansion is very strategic for the Maryland Tech Council and mirrors the expansion in the industries represented by our members," said MTC CEO Marty Rosendale. "Frederick is experiencing an abundant amount of growth in biomanufacturing, and the county officials are committed to aiding and fueling this growth. It's imperative that MTC has a footprint here. Additionally, by moving our Montgomery County satellite office to USG, we are allowing ourselves to remain perfectly positioned in a life science hub that is expected to expand and grow drastically."

"We are pleased to be working with the Maryland Tech Council to provide offices for them within our new state-of-the-art Biomedical Sciences and Engineering (BSE) building at the Universities at Shady Grove (USG)," said Dr. Stewart Edelstein, USG Executive Director and Associate Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, University System of Maryland. "Our university partners from the University of Maryland, College Park; University of Maryland, Baltimore; and UMBC are bringing cutting-edge degree programs to the BSE. We want faculty and students to have access to the MTC member companies and to foster strengthened relationships with the scientists, innovators and leaders who are growing the technology sectors of our economy."

As part of its expansion into the City of Frederick, MTC is developing a workforce coalition in Frederick County. Designed to bring together the top biomanufacturing companies and their leaders along with academia, economic and workforce development representatives, the coalition will tackle the issue of human capital in the county. The coalition is in its early stages of development, and MTC is encouraging companies to get involved.

"We're thrilled that the Maryland Tech Council is expanding to Frederick County," said Frederick Economic Development Director Helen Propheter. "We've had a long and mutually supportive relationship with MTC for more than 10 years and believe this expansion will provide us with even more opportunities to partner. Frederick County has one of the fastest growing economies in the state, and life sciences and technology are our leading industries. This expansion by MTC will benefit our local businesses by allowing industry leaders to have face-to-face discussions with the council to propel initiatives forward. We welcome the MTC team and look forward to an even stronger relationship in the years to come."

To drive the message home that MTC has a presence for all its members throughout the state, the organization launched a "We are Here" campaign. MTC continues to add to its existing list of impactful events, networking venues, meet-ups and collaborations to reach all members.

"At any given time, at any given day, our team is dispersed across the state and even across the globe—serving our members," continued Mr. Rosendale. "We want them to understand that we will go to nearly any length—including an office expansion and satellite office move to USG—to ensure they have access to all the resources they need and deserve from the MTC."

The Maryland Tech Council (MTC) is a collaborative community that is actively engaged in building strong technology and life science industries by supporting the efforts of our individual members. We are the largest technology and life sciences trade association in the state of Maryland, and we provide value by giving members a forum to learn, share, and connect. MTC brings the region's community together into a single, united organization that empowers our members to achieve their business goals through advocacy, networking and education. The vision for the Maryland Tech Council is to propel Maryland to become the number one innovation economy for life sciences and technology in the country. For more information: mdtechcouncil.com.

