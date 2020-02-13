+++ Höchststände bei SMI, NASDAQ, DAX, etc. - jetzt in Indizes investieren! +++ -w-
13.02.2020 02:10:00

Maryland Tech Council Expands to Frederick to Create Larger Footprint in State of Maryland

FREDERICK, Ma., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Maryland Tech Council (MTC) announced today it has expanded its offices to Frederick to broaden its reach throughout the State of Maryland and to meet the growing needs of its members. The satellite office will be located at 12 West Church Street. Additionally, MTC is planning a move of its Montgomery County satellite office to the Universities at Shady Grove (USG) in Rockville. MTC will continue to utilize its satellite offices in Annapolis and other key life science and tech hubs throughout Maryland.

"This expansion is very strategic for the Maryland Tech Council and mirrors the expansion in the industries represented by our members," said MTC CEO Marty Rosendale. "Frederick is experiencing an abundant amount of growth in biomanufacturing, and the county officials are committed to aiding and fueling this growth. It's imperative that MTC has a footprint here. Additionally, by moving our Montgomery County satellite office to USG, we are allowing ourselves to remain perfectly positioned in a life science hub that is expected to expand and grow drastically."

"We are pleased to be working with the Maryland Tech Council to provide offices for them within our new state-of-the-art Biomedical Sciences and Engineering (BSE) building at the Universities at Shady Grove (USG)," said Dr. Stewart Edelstein, USG Executive Director and Associate Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, University System of Maryland. "Our university partners from the University of Maryland, College Park; University of Maryland, Baltimore; and UMBC are bringing cutting-edge degree programs to the BSE. We want faculty and students to have access to the MTC member companies and to foster strengthened relationships with the scientists, innovators and leaders who are growing the technology sectors of our economy."

As part of its expansion into the City of Frederick, MTC is developing a workforce coalition in Frederick County. Designed to bring together the top biomanufacturing companies and their leaders along with academia, economic and workforce development representatives, the coalition will tackle the issue of human capital in the county. The coalition is in its early stages of development, and MTC is encouraging companies to get involved.

"We're thrilled that the Maryland Tech Council is expanding to Frederick County," said Frederick Economic Development Director Helen Propheter. "We've had a long and mutually supportive relationship with MTC for more than 10 years and believe this expansion will provide us with even more opportunities to partner. Frederick County has one of the fastest growing economies in the state, and life sciences and technology are our leading industries. This expansion by MTC will benefit our local businesses by allowing industry leaders to have face-to-face discussions with the council to propel initiatives forward. We welcome the MTC team and look forward to an even stronger relationship in the years to come."

To drive the message home that MTC has a presence for all its members throughout the state, the organization launched a "We are Here" campaign. MTC continues to add to its existing list of impactful events, networking venues, meet-ups and collaborations to reach all members.

"At any given time, at any given day, our team is dispersed across the state and even across the globe—serving our members," continued Mr. Rosendale. "We want them to understand that we will go to nearly any length—including an office expansion and satellite office move to USG—to ensure they have access to all the resources they need and deserve from the MTC."

About Maryland Tech Council

The Maryland Tech Council (MTC) is a collaborative community that is actively engaged in building strong technology and life science industries by supporting the efforts of our individual members. We are the largest technology and life sciences trade association in the state of Maryland, and we provide value by giving members a forum to learn, share, and connect. MTC brings the region's community together into a single, united organization that empowers our members to achieve their business goals through advocacy, networking and education. The vision for the Maryland Tech Council is to propel Maryland to become the number one innovation economy for life sciences and technology in the country. For more information: mdtechcouncil.com.

 

SOURCE Maryland Tech Council

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

12.02.20
Vontobel: Eine Symbiose der Extraklasse?
12.02.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 12.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
12.02.20
Ölpreis steigt trotz belastender Nachrichtenlage
12.02.20
Does Fed Have the Tools to Fix a Slowdown?
12.02.20
SMI schraubt Bestmarke nach oben
11.02.20
SMI steigt munter weiter – AMS im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
11.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Gilead Sciences Inc
10.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.02.20
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
07.02.20
Schroders: Umweltgerechtes Wachstum: Der Traum einer kohlenstoffarmen Welt?
30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
mehr
SMI steigt munter weiter – AMS im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wieso der Euro zum Franken auf tiefsten Stand seit 3 Jahren sinkt
ams-Aktie dreht ins Minus: ams vollführt im Schlussquartal einen Umsatz- und Gewinnsprung
Vor sieben Jahren ausgestiegen, jetzt back in business: Credit Suisse kehrt ins ETF-Geschäft zurück
Roche erreicht in Alzheimer-Studie mit Gantenerumab Ziele nicht - Aktie gleicht Verluste teils aus
US-Börsen nach neuen Höchstständen nur wenig verändert -- SMI schliesst über 11'100 Punkten -- DAX mit neuem Rekord -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Coronavirus & Co.: Profitiert der Bitcoin von Krisen?
UBS: Bei diesen Schweizer Unternehmen sollten Anleger Kursrücksetzer durch Corona nutzen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Tesla-Aktie: Kursfeuerwerk elektrisiert und schockiert zugleich
Sprint-Aktie mit sattem Kursplus von mehr als 70%: US-Richter genehmigt Fusion von T-Mobile und Sprint

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Höchststände an der Wall Street: US-Börsen schliessen deutlich im Plus -- SMI letztlich etwas leichter -- DAX legt zu -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich im Mittwochshandel etwas schwächer. Der DAX verzeichnete schon zum Start ein neues Rekordhoch und verblieb im Plus. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich mit positiven Vorzeichen. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es zur Wochenmitte aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;