17.11.2019 21:00:00

Mary Weille and Cheryl McAuliffe of Coach Realtors bring $3.1-million landmark home to market in Garden City, New York

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This landmark Georgian colonial is prominently set behind a brick wall and through a pair of iron gates on extraordinary property in the Central Section of the Village of Garden City. Offering the utmost in privacy, the moment you step through the gates, you realize you are some place very unique and effortlessly special.

"This grand home was built in 1913 and offers a hint of Southern charm" stated co-listing agent Cheryl McAuliffe.

With an eye to the original high quality pre-war craftsmanship, the current owners respectfully transformed the home with the same level of precision. Perfectly blending the historic with the modern they created a home of casual, understated elegance where an entire family, pets included, could use and enjoy every inch of space.

"My favorite part of this home is the mini apple orchard and how it frames the pathway leading from the house to the heated art studio at the rear of the property" remarked co-listing agent Mary Weille.

Other features of this wonderful home are eight fireplaces, oversized windows, rear staircase, open access to the lower level and direct access to three porches- front, side and screened back. To learn more visit coachrealtors.com

 

SOURCE Coach Realtors

