Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’890 0.3%  SPI 17’706 0.3%  Dow 47’474 0.4%  DAX 23’711 0.5%  Euro 0.9337 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’686 0.3%  Gold 4’206 -0.6%  Bitcoin 73’858 6.3%  Dollar 0.8030 -0.2%  Öl 62.3 -1.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204Idorsia36346343UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Sika41879292Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Life1485278VAT31186490Lonza1384101ABB1222171
Top News
Tesla-Aktie: Starker Preisverfall bei Model 3 und Y verunsichert Anleger
Enthüllung des Bitcoin-Gründers Satoshi? Experten sehen überraschende Parallelen zu Jack Dorsey
KI-Hype um NVIDIA & Co.: Warum ein anderer Tech-CEO bewusst dagegen hält - und damit Erfolg hat
Synthetische ETFs: Welche regulatorischen Risiken Anleger kennen sollten
Dottikon-Aktie: Firmenchef setzt auf Stabilität statt "ewiges Wachstum"
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Marvell Technology Group Aktie 1070077 / BMG5876H1051

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

03.12.2025 03:16:03

Marvell Technology Turns To Profit In Q3; Sees Q4 Results In Line With View

(RTTNews) - Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) reported that its GAAP net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 was $1.901 billion or $2.20 per share compared to a loss of $676.3 million or $0.78 per share in the prior year.

Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 was $655.0 million or $0.76 per share compared to $373.0 million or $0.43 per share last year. Analysts expected the company to report earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 was $2.075 billion, up from $1.516 billion last year, driven by strong demand for our data center products.

Looking ahead for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, the company projects GAAP net income per share to be $0.36 plus or minus $0.05 per share; Non-GAAP net income per share to be $0.79 plus or minus $0.05 per share. Net revenue for the fourth quarter is expected to be $2.200 billion plus or minus 5%. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.78 per share and revenues of $2.17 billion.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Nachrichten zu Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Broadcom, Quanta Services & ING mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Broadcom
✅ Quanta Services
✅ ING Group

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Broadcom, Quanta Services & ING mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

02.12.25 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Bayerische Motoren Werke AG
02.12.25 SGS stärkt Wachstum durch Akquisition
02.12.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.70% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Logitech, Nestlé
02.12.25 SMI bleibt auf Kurs
02.12.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Weiter aufwärts
26.11.25 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Broadcom, Quanta Services & ING mit François Bloch
21.11.25 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy gesucht
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
SMI-Kurs: 12’890.25 02.12.2025 17:30:27
Long 10’692.13 8.57 3SSMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bayer-Aktie schnellt hoch: Bayer erhält wichtige Rückendeckung im Glyphosat-Verfahren
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Nestlé-Aktie gibt nach: Offenbar Verkauf von Blue Bottle Coffee geprüft
Alternative zu NVIDIA-Investment? - Deshalb könnte sich der SoundHound AI-Aktienkurs bis 2026 verdoppeln
Meyer Burger-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Definitive Nachlassstundung erhalten
Aktien von Warner Bros und Netflix uneins: Rennen um Medienkonzern geht offenbar weiter - Netflix weiter dabei
BASF Aktie News: BASF am Dienstagvormittag mit positiven Vorzeichen
Airbus-Aktie fällt: A320-Rumpfdefekt drückt November-Zahlen - Airbus bewertet weitere Schritte
Ethereum bereitet sich auf die Quanten-Ära vor: Vitalik Buterin präsentiert Roadmap bis 2028
Plug Power-Aktie erholt sich: NASA-Deal stärkt Perspektiven der Wasserstoff-Industrie

Top-Rankings

Auf diese Aktien setzte Bill Ackman im dritten Quartal 2025
Depot aufgedeckt
Bildquelle: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for The New York Times
So hat Michael Burry im dritten Quartal 2025 investiert
Burrys Portfolio in Q3 2025
Bildquelle: Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images
Rohstoffe im November 2025: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
23:26 Kreml: Witkoff bespricht Moskauer Ergebnisse mit Trump
23:19 ROUNDUP: BVB scheitert nach Blutleer-Auftritt im DFB-Pokal
23:04 BVB scheitert nach Blutleer-Auftritt im DFB-Pokal
22:28 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Auf Erholungskurs nach schwachem Monatsauftakt
22:27 ROUNDUP/Hegseth zu umstrittenem Angriff: Keine Überlebenden gesehen
22:18 Aktien New York Schluss: Auf Erholungskurs nach schwachem Monatsauftakt
22:14 Game 'Tiny Bookshop' setzt sich beim Entwicklerpreis durch
22:13 AstraZeneca-Aktie: Klage um möglichen Impfschaden - OLG verschiebt Entscheidung
21:51 ROUNDUP/Geduldsprobe: Hugo Boss sieht Geschäftsbelebung erst 2027 - Aktie fällt
21:43 Trump will internationalen Flughafen von Washington umbauen