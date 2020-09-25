25.09.2020 22:05:00

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL), today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock payable on October 28, 2020 to shareholders of record as of October 12, 2020.

About Marvell

To deliver the data infrastructure technology that connects the world, we're building solutions on the most powerful foundation: our partnerships with our customers. Trusted by the world's leading technology companies for 25 years, we move, store, process and secure the world's data with semiconductor solutions designed for our customers' current needs and future ambitions. Through a process of deep collaboration and transparency, we're ultimately changing the way tomorrow's enterprise, cloud, automotive, and carrier architectures transform—for the better.

Marvell® and the Marvell logo are registered trademarks of Marvell and/or its affiliates.

For further information, contact: 
Ashish Saran 
Vice President, Investor Relations 
408-222-0777 
ir@marvell.com 

Marvell is a leading provider of infrastructure semiconductor solutions. (PRNewsfoto/Marvell Technology Group Ltd.)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marvell-technology-group-ltd-declares-quarterly-dividend-payment-301138372.html

SOURCE Marvell

