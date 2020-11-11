SMI 10’361 -0.6%  SPI 12’861 -0.6%  Dow 29’421 0.9%  DAX 13’163 0.5%  Euro 1.0813 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’443 1.0%  Gold 1’878 0.9%  Dollar 0.9148 0.1%  Öl 43.9 4.6% 

11.11.2020 00:16:00

Martin UAV Partners with SOUTHCOM on Enhanced Counter Narcotics Operations

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin UAV successfully demonstrated the shipboard integration of its V-BAT as well as its impressive maritime capabilities in support of United States Southern Command's (SOUTHCOM) counter narcotics operations in the Eastern Pacific from Oct. 6, 2019 to July 31, 2020.

Support for the mission included the highly visible Enhanced Counter Narcotics Operations that began April 1, and was kicked off by the President of the United States.

The 10 month mission started with a demonstration of the V-BAT's small footprint, quick set-up, rapid deployment and true Vertical Takeoff and Landing (VTOL) capabilities. Upon successful completion, a technology assessment to support the USSOUTHCOM Exercises and Coalition Affairs Directorate, Long Duration, Long Dwell (LD2) started upon successful completion of the shakedown.

By leveraging commercial off-the-shelf technologies, LD2's goal is to enhance the execution of the Department of Defense's strategic objectives. Over the course of the demonstration, the V-BAT flew an unprecedented 273 sorties for a total of 1340.7 flight hours.

"This mission helped catapult Martin UAV's V-BAT into the maritime environment, showcasing its ability to withstand and perform in tropical conditions, including: strong crosswinds and unexpected storms with rain exceeding 10mm per hour," said Heath Niemi, VP of Global Sales & Development.

About Martin UAV:

Martin UAV is a private, advanced technology company based in Plano, TX. The company specializes in building wholly-unique, unmanned aircraft systems and associated flight control software. The company's systems are commercially developed to fill critical operational needs in tactical & confined operational environments. Its V-BAT series aircraft is the only single-engine ducted fan VTOL that has the ability to launch & recover from a hover, fly 8+ hours in horizontal flight, and make mid-flight transitions to "hover & stare" at any time throughout a given mission set. For more information visit: martinuav.com.

Contact:

Ester Peres I Martin UAV
Phone: +1 214 240 6659
Email: eperes@martinuav.com

Amy Kauffman I Newswire
Phone: 214.235.6043
Email: amy@newswire.com

