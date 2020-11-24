SMI 10’492 0.3%  SPI 12’992 0.3%  Dow 30’047 1.5%  DAX 13’292 1.3%  Euro 1.0830 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’508 1.3%  Gold 1’806 -1.8%  Bitcoin 17’484 4.1%  Dollar 0.9122 0.0%  Öl 47.8 4.3% 

Geldanlage-Seminar: Gibt es DEN richtigen Weg zum perfekten ETF Portfolio? Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
24.11.2020 19:21:00

Martin Imbleau named President and Chief Executive Officer of the Montreal Port Authority

Appointment effective January 1, 2021

MONTREAL, Nov. 24, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Montreal Port Authority (MPA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Martin Imbleau to the position of President and CEO. In senior management positions for some fifteen years and having developed extensive experience in strategy, operations, business development and managing major infrastructure projects, he will succeed Sylvie Vachon. Ms. Vachon is retiring on December 31, 2020, after a thirty-year career at the MPA, including eleven years as CEO. Mr. Imbleau will begin his new position on January 1, 2021.

Port of Montreal Logo (CNW Group/Montreal Port Authority)

A lawyer by training, holder of a Master's in International Law and author of works on human rights, Mr. Imbleau brings hands-on experience in the utilities sector serving communities. He has held various management and vice-presidential positions for close to twenty years at Energir, and since last April was Vice President—Corporate Strategies and Business Development at Hydro-Québec.

"On behalf of all the members of the Board of Directors, it is my pleasure to welcome Martin to lead the strong MPA team," said Marie-Claude Boisvert, Chair of the MPA Board of Directors. "I also take this opportunity to warmly thank Sylvie Vachon for everything she has accomplished as President and CEO of the MPA. Under her stewardship, the Port of Montreal achieved unprecedented growth, notably by successfully completing its many projects, diversifying its markets and strengthening its international trade ties. Sylvie deployed a strategic vision focused on innovation and sustainable development, and stood out for her great rallying power all across Greater Montreal's logistics ecosystem. I thank her and wish her a retirement that meets her expectations."

"It is a privilege for me to take the helm of the MPA after working in the public sector for over twenty years. The Port of Montreal is the commercial gateway to Eastern Canada, a powerful economic engine and a model of sustainable development. Today, with great pride, I pledge to continue the excellence and performance for which the Port of Montreal is internationally renowned." said Martin Imbleau, who will commence on January 1, 2021. Sylvie Vachon will assist him over the coming months to ensure a seamless transition.

About the Port of Montreal

Operated by the Montreal Port Authority (MPA), the Port of Montreal is the second largest port in Canada and a diversified transshipment centre that handles all types of goods: containerized and non-containerized cargo, liquid bulk and dry bulk. The only container port in Quebec, it is a destination port served by the largest shipping lines in the world. It is also an intermodal hub with a service offering that is unique in North America, featuring its own rail network directly dockside connected to Canada's two national rail networks. The MPA also operates a Cruise Terminal and a Port Centre.

The MPA factors economic, social and environmental components into its corporate initiatives. This commitment is governed by a sustainable development policy whose guiding principles focus on involvement, cooperation and accountability. Port activity supports 19,000 jobs and generates $2.6 billion in economic benefits annually.

Martin Imbleau named President and Chief Executive Officer of the Montreal Port Authority (CNW Group/Montreal Port Authority)

SOURCE Montreal Port Authority

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 11.85
3.86 %
LafargeHolcim 48.36
3.03 %
CieFinRichemont 78.26
2.38 %
Swiss Re 85.56
2.22 %
Swiss Life Hldg 416.00
2.21 %
Roche Hldg G 300.55
-0.53 %
Geberit 546.80
-1.62 %
SGS 2’613.00
-1.77 %
Sika 228.30
-2.60 %
Lonza Grp 551.60
-3.23 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:22
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
14:16
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 5.90% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Roche Holding AG, Novartis AG, Lonza Group AG
12:30
Konjunkturdaten und Black Friday im Blick | BX Swiss TV
11:00
Can Supply Keep Pace With Any Demand Spike in 2021?
10:29
Vontobel: derimail - Neuer Callable Multi BRC auf drei Impfstoff-Hoffnungsträger
09:25
Die Rahmenbedingungen werden freundlicher
20.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Air France - KLM, Lufthansa
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

16:48
Schroders: Die kurzfristigen wirtschaftlichen Folgen des Klimawandels
23.11.20
Schroders: #TheZero
20.11.20
Schroders: Vorrangige Infrastrukturanleihen ggü. festverzinsliche Anleihen: Welche Option birgt für Anleger weniger Herausforderungen?
mehr
Konjunkturdaten und Black Friday im Blick | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche erhält US-Zulassung für Xofluza zur Grippe-Prophylaxe - Roche-Aktie dennoch leichter
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Relief-Kandidat RLF-100 zeigt gute Resultate in Corona-Nachbehandlung - Relief-Aktie gibt Gewinne ab
Relief Therapeutics will an ausserordentlicher GV über Kapitalerhöhung abstimmen lassen - Aktie verliert deutlich
E-Auto-Aktien im Blick: Wird das Rennen zwischen NIO und Tesla in den nächsten Jahren knapp?
Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway: Verdeckte Investition im Berkshire-Portfolio?
Dow schliesst fester -- SMI schlussendlich tiefer -- DAX beendet Tag im Minus -- Letztendlich Gewinne in Asien
AstraZeneca-Impfstoff zu 70 Prozent wirksam gegen COVID-19 - Aktie in Rot
CS-Aktie in Grün: Credit Suisse mit Wertberichtigung - Aktien und Schwellenländeranleihen im Fokus
Novartis-Aktie etwas stärker: Novartis setzt auf die eigene Pipeline und lanciert Aktienrückkaufprogramm - Sandoz-Stellung betont

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst etwas höher -- DAX beendet Handel fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorrangig stärker
An der Wall Street verläuft der Handel in Grün. Am heimischen Markt hielten sich Anleger am Dienstag zurück. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich im Plus. In Asien wurden derweil vor allem Gewinne beobachtet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit