18.04.2020 22:15:00

Martial Arts Goes Online: U.S. Kuo Shu Academy Offers Virtual Lessons During the Coronavirus Shutdown

OWINGS MILLS, Md. and MARRIOTTSVILLE, Md., April 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT
Ian Chisholm
Director of Kung Fu
410-852-0324 ichisholm@uskuoshu.com

U.S. Kuo Shu Academy Launches Virtual USKSA, an Online Martial Arts and Leadership Training Platform for Kids and Families

OWINGS MILLS, MD: Hundreds of kids and families have signed up for Virtual USKSA, an online, interactive martial arts program that allows students to train from home during the COVID-19 shutdown. The program is free of charge to current students, and U.S. Kuo Shu Academy (USKSA) is offering two free weeks of online lessons to new students.

"During these unprecedented times, we are doing our best to help kids, parents, and families keep some form of normalcy by helping them stay active, engaged, and entertained," says 7th degree black sash Michael Huang, Head Instructor of USKSA.

Parents are on board. "When the world got flipped upside-down, US Kuo Shu stepped up! Virtual classes have been great for keeping my daughter and I motivated, energized, and on track. Thank you for helping keep the community safe!" says Mr. Justin Weeber of Owings Mills, following an online class.

The USKSA platform includes video tutorials of kung fu forms and technique combos, live virtual sash-rank classes, fitness challenges, leadership lessons, and homework. There are also "Mat Chats" on teamwork and keeping up a positive attitude at home. Students also participate in Reading with an Instructor, which includes related quizzes for kids.

"Our goal is to make a positive impact for our students," says Huang. "The platform is designed to mirror our comprehensive curriculum that focuses not just on physical fitness, but the mental and emotional aspects as well."

Students are on board. Ms. Shelly Henriquez-Neill gave praise for the recent conversion to interactive training. "The best thing about doing online classes is that we are able to practice social distancing without being socially distant. USKSA is not just a great martial arts school, it's a great community of genuinely caring people. Being able to find an instantly effective way to preserve that community and keep us all connected while training and maintaining our practice has been awesome!"

"We want to focus on the solution and make lemonade out of lemons," says Huang. "This is about supporting our community."

U.S. Kuo Shu Academy has been teaching Chinese martial arts since 1973. 7th degree black sash Michael Huang, a Maryland native, has been supporting the school since he was a kid. The schools, located in Marriottsville and Owings Mills, teach self-defense and a curriculum based on the Tien Shan Pai system first taught to Michael Huang by his father Grandmaster Huang, Chien Liang, "Maker of Champions, Builder of Character." Learn more at freevirtualmartialarts.com.

 

SOURCE U.S. Kuo Shu Academy

