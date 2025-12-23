Marti Technologies Forecasts Revenue To More Than Double In 2026, Sees Positive EBITDA

(RTTNews) - Marti Technologies, Inc.(MRT) Tuesday said it expects to exceed its 2025 financial guidance and issued strong initial forecasts for 2026.

The company said it now expects 2026 revenue of $70 million, more than double its projected $34 million for 2025. Marti also forecast positive adjusted EBITDA of $1 million in 2026, compared with an expected adjusted EBITDA loss of $17 million in 2025.

Marti attributed the anticipated growth to a sharp increase in ride-hailing trips, higher take rates in cities where monetization is already active, and the rollout of monetization in new markets launched in 2025.

The company said operating leverage from higher trip volumes, improving unit economics in monetized markets, and the scaling of deliveries should support profitability while allowing continued investment in growth.

"Our performance in 2025 reflects the strength of our execution and the significant opportunity ahead for Marti," said Oguz Alper Öktem, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Marti, "We are on track to exceed our 2025 guidance, driven by continued momentum in ride-hailing as we expand across the country and serve a large, under-developed transportation and last-mile market in Türkiye. Looking ahead to 2026, we see a clear path to more than doubling revenue and achieving positive EBITDA as we scale monetization and introduce new services, including deliveries, that further leverage our platform."