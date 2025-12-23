Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’261 0.7%  SPI 18’205 0.6%  Dow 48’430 0.1%  DAX 24’350 0.3%  Euro 0.9297 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’752 0.1%  Gold 4’458 0.3%  Bitcoin 69’007 -1.5%  Dollar 0.7894 -0.3%  Öl 61.8 -0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Sika41879292Novartis1200526Idorsia36346343NVIDIA994529Zurich Insurance1107539
Top News
D-Wave Quantum-Aktie schwächelt: Nach kräftiger Rally nehmen Anleger Gewinne mit
Palantir-Aktie leicht im Plus: Britische Abgeordnete fordern Due-Diligence-Prüfung für Verträge
Microsoft-Aktie im Blick: Trotz KI-Offensive keine Kursdynamik - Analysten bleiben optimistisch
Alphabet-Aktie schwächelt: Strategischer Kauf von Intersect soll US-Energieinfrastruktur sichern
Meta-Aktie gefragt: Umweltaktivist Resch scheitert mit Klage gegen Facebook
Suche...
eToro entdecken

MedEquities Realty Trust Aktie 29357928 / US58409L3069

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

23.12.2025 16:42:36

Marti Technologies Forecasts Revenue To More Than Double In 2026, Sees Positive EBITDA

(RTTNews) - Marti Technologies, Inc.(MRT) Tuesday said it expects to exceed its 2025 financial guidance and issued strong initial forecasts for 2026.

The company said it now expects 2026 revenue of $70 million, more than double its projected $34 million for 2025. Marti also forecast positive adjusted EBITDA of $1 million in 2026, compared with an expected adjusted EBITDA loss of $17 million in 2025.

Marti attributed the anticipated growth to a sharp increase in ride-hailing trips, higher take rates in cities where monetization is already active, and the rollout of monetization in new markets launched in 2025.

The company said operating leverage from higher trip volumes, improving unit economics in monetized markets, and the scaling of deliveries should support profitability while allowing continued investment in growth.

"Our performance in 2025 reflects the strength of our execution and the significant opportunity ahead for Marti," said Oguz Alper Öktem, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Marti, "We are on track to exceed our 2025 guidance, driven by continued momentum in ride-hailing as we expand across the country and serve a large, under-developed transportation and last-mile market in Türkiye. Looking ahead to 2026, we see a clear path to more than doubling revenue and achieving positive EBITDA as we scale monetization and introduce new services, including deliveries, that further leverage our platform."

Nachrichten zu MedEquities Realty Trust Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten