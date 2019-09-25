25.09.2019 08:02:00

Marta Megra from Ethiopia sets new record for women's full marathon at Hengshui

2019 Hengshui Lake International Marathon, one of China's top-tier marathon races, took place on September 22

HENGSHUI, China, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 "Yangyuan-Six Walnuts" Hengshui Lake International Marathon kicked off at 7:30 am on September 22. The race brought together some 20,000 runners from more than 20 countries and regions, including China, the US, UK, Germany and Japan, to Hengshui Lake, known as the 'sapphire of East Asia', to take part in a competition that highlighted some of the key issues of our times: fitness, health, environmental protection, public welfare and the pursuit of happiness. Surrounded by the beauty of Hengshui Lake, which is one of China's national natural reserves, the event is regarded as one of China's top-tier marathon races.

Aychew Bantie Dessie from Ethiopia came in first at the men's full marathon when he clocked in at 2 hours, 8 minutes and 51 seconds, while Marta Lema Megra, also from Ethiopia, took home the honors at the women's full marathon when she crossed the finish line at 2 hours, 24 minutes and 21 seconds, setting a new record for the category at Hengshui.

Hengshui has become a regular stop for many National Marathon Champions during the six years that the race has been held here. Some Chinese runners also attracted wide attention. Su Guoxiong (male -- 2 hours, 17 minutes and 11 seconds) and Dan Ji (female -- 2 hours, 35 minutes and 49 seconds) were the best performers in their respective groups.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/999245/2019_Yangyuan_Six_Walnuts_Marathon.jpg  

