Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’612 -0.1%  SPI 17’348 -0.1%  Dow 46’823 -0.2%  DAX 24’210 -0.5%  Euro 0.9238 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’656 -0.6%  Gold 4’039 -2.1%  Bitcoin 86’530 0.0%  Dollar 0.7956 -0.1%  Öl 62.7 1.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Bitcoin, Ether & Co: So schlagen sich die Kryptowährungen am Mittwochnachmittag
Depot-Vergleich: Die besten Online Broker der Schweiz im Test
Deutsche Bank schliesst Aktienrückkauf erfolgreich ab - Aktie leicht in Rot
Ausblick: Ford Motor vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
Curevac-Aktie im Blick: Übernahme durch BioNtech rückt näher
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Marsh & McLennan Cos Aktie 949811 / US5717481023

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

22.10.2025 17:19:35

Marsh McLennan, Bloomberg Media Announce Global Knowledge Partnership

Marsh & McLennan Cos
150.16 CHF -0.78%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Marsh McLennan (MMC) and Bloomberg Media on Wednesday announced a strategic knowledge partnership powering select Bloomberg Media event properties, including Bloomberg New Economy Forum, Bloomberg New Economy Coalitions, Qatar Economic Forum, Bloomberg House at Davos, and Bloomberg Invest New York.

The partnership focuses on developing and distributing thought leadership at Bloomberg's global marquee events, helping senior global business leaders and policymakers increase resilience to economic uncertainties and systemic risks - topics critical to Marsh McLennan and Bloomberg Media audiences.

Marsh McLennan experts from across its businesses, Marsh, Guy Carpenter, Mercer, and Oliver Wyman, will contribute knowledge to select Bloomberg Media events, delivering forward-looking analysis to help communities and businesses become more resilient to challenges such as geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, rising healthcare costs, financial uncertainty, extreme weather, and rapid technological change.

"Economies and businesses today need better resilience to interconnected challenges. How best to plan for increased longevity while managing career, healthcare and retirement needs, or map supply chains against rising geopolitical and natural catastrophe risks," said John Doyle, President and CEO of Marsh McLennan. "Our businesses are actively working with clients to provide solutions to these and other complex problems. We're proud to serve as Bloomberg's knowledge partner across its marquee events and share our insights to help communities and businesses thrive amid shocks and disruptions."