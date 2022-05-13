|
14.05.2022 01:05:00
Mars Wrigley Confectionery US, LLC Issues Voluntary Recall of Specific Varieties of SKITTLES® Gummies, STARBURST® Gummies, and LIFE SAVERS® Gummies Due to Potential Presence of Thin Metal Strand E...
HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. , May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mars Wrigley Confectionery US, LLC announced a voluntary recall of specific varieties of SKITTLES® Gummies, STARBURST® Gummies, and LIFE SAVERS® Gummies due to the potential presence of a very thin metal strand embedded in the gummies or loose in the bag. We received reports from consumers alerting us to this matter and are not aware of any illnesses to date.
Products were manufactured by a third party and distributed in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The products subject to this recall in the U.S. include SKITTLES® Gummies, STARBURST® Gummies, and LIFE SAVERS® Gummies are described in the table below. On the back of the package is a 10-digit manufacturing code; the first three digits in this code will indicate implicated product as described in the table to the right.
Mars Wrigley Confectionery US, LLC will work with retailers to remove recalled products from store shelves. If consumers believe they have purchased a recalled item, they should dispose of the product and not consume it. Consumers with questions can contact the company by calling 1-800-651-2564 or by visiting https://www.mars.com/contact-us.
Contact:
Consumer Care Center:
1-800-651-2564
https://www.mars.com/contact-us
Media:
Caitlin Kemper
201-841-8350
Caitlin.Kemper@effem.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mars-wrigley-confectionery-us-llc-issues-voluntary-recall-of-specific-varieties-of-skittles-gummies-starburst-gummies-and-life-savers-gummies-due-to-potential-presence-of-thin-metal-strand-embedded-in-gummies-or-loose-in-the-301547349.html
SOURCE Mars Wrigley
Werbung
BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
Marktupdate 10. Mai: Abwärtstrend nach FED Zinsentscheid | BX Swiss TV
Die Märkte sind trotz des eher positiven Zinsentscheid der FED weiterhin im Abwärtstrend. Wie die hohe Unsicherheit an den Märkten nach wir vor für Minuszahlen an der Börse sorgt und wie die Aussichten auf die kommende Handelswoche sind, erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schliessen deutlich höher -- SMI geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX verbucht letztlich deutliche Gewinne -- Asiatische Börsen zum Handelsschluss sehr fest
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es zum Wochenausklang schlussendlich nach oben. Auch der deutsche Leitindex schloss deutlich höher. Die Wall Street zeigte sich im Freitagshandel deutlich fester. An den Börsen in Fernost waren am Freitag Gewinne zu sehen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}