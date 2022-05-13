Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’636 1.1%  SPI 14’982 1.4%  Dow 32’197 1.5%  DAX 14’028 2.1%  Euro 1.0445 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’703 2.5%  Gold 1’812 -0.6%  Bitcoin 30’085 3.1%  Dollar 1.0017 -0.2%  Öl 111.4 3.2% 
1 Aktie gratis

14.05.2022 01:05:00

Mars Wrigley Confectionery US, LLC Issues Voluntary Recall of Specific Varieties of SKITTLES® Gummies, STARBURST® Gummies, and LIFE SAVERS® Gummies Due to Potential Presence of Thin Metal Strand E...

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. , May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mars Wrigley Confectionery US, LLC announced a voluntary recall of specific varieties of SKITTLES® Gummies, STARBURST® Gummies, and LIFE SAVERS® Gummies due to the potential presence of a very thin metal strand embedded in the gummies or loose in the bag.  We received reports from consumers alerting us to this matter and are not aware of any illnesses to date.

Mars Wrigley recall

Products were manufactured by a third party and distributed in the United States, Canada and Mexico.  The products subject to this recall in the U.S. include SKITTLES® Gummies, STARBURST® Gummies, and LIFE SAVERS® Gummies are described in the table below.  On the back of the package is a 10-digit manufacturing code; the first three digits in this code will indicate implicated product as described in the table to the right.

Mars Wrigley Confectionery US, LLC will work with retailers to remove recalled products from store shelves.  If consumers believe they have purchased a recalled item, they should dispose of the product and not consume it. Consumers with questions can contact the company by calling 1-800-651-2564 or by visiting https://www.mars.com/contact-us.

Contact:
Consumer Care Center:
1-800-651-2564
https://www.mars.com/contact-us

Media:
Caitlin Kemper
201-841-8350
Caitlin.Kemper@effem.com

Mars Wrigley recall

Mars Wrigley recall

Mars Wrigley recall

(PRNewsfoto/Mars Wrigley)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mars-wrigley-confectionery-us-llc-issues-voluntary-recall-of-specific-varieties-of-skittles-gummies-starburst-gummies-and-life-savers-gummies-due-to-potential-presence-of-thin-metal-strand-embedded-in-gummies-or-loose-in-the-301547349.html

SOURCE Mars Wrigley

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

13.05.22 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
13.05.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf ams-OSRAM, Logitech, Swisscom
13.05.22 Disney jagt Netflix
13.05.22 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero gesucht
13.05.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.10% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Idorsia Ltd
13.05.22 SMI vor freundlichem Wochenausklang
13.05.22 Daily Markets: Euro STOXX 50 – Stabilisierung bei 3’600? / Amazon.com – Spannender Wochenschluss
10.05.22 Marktupdate 10. Mai: Abwärtstrend nach FED Zinsentscheid | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’221.71 15.38 TSSMBU
Short 12’352.30 13.12 RSSM1U
Short 12’871.79 8.24 FSSMPU
SMI-Kurs: 11’636.08 13.05.2022 17:30:00
Long 11’124.96 18.44 OSSM2U
Long 10’894.84 13.58 OSSM3U
Long 10’269.66 7.87 JSSMVU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

US-Börsen schliessen deutlich höher -- SMI geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX verbucht letztlich deutliche Gewinne -- Asiatische Börsen zum Handelsschluss sehr fest
Molecular Partners-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Molecular Partners beendet erstmals ein Quartal mit schwarzen Zahlen
Investment-Tipp einer SGKB-Strategin: Systematischer in Schweizer Dividenden-Aktien anlegen - welche Titel interessant sind
Coinbase-Chef rechnet mit massiver Verbreitung von Bitcoin & Co: Ende des Jahrzehnts eine Milliarde Krypto-Nutzer
Stadler-Aktie letztlich fester: Berner Oberland-Bahnen bestellen neue Triebzüge bei Stadler Rail
Bitcoin klettert wieder über Marke von 30'000 US-Dollar - Auch Ethereum wieder fester
Adecco-Aktie beendet Handel stärker: Adecco schliesst Squeeze-Out-Angebot für Akka-Aktien ab
Starinvestor Warren Buffett bekommt Konkurrenz: Elon Musk immer häufiger mit Investitionstipps
GAM-Aktie höher: GAM dementiert Gerüchte um Stützung von Stablecoin LUNA
NEL ASA Aktie News: NEL ASA stark gefragt

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit