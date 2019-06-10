10.06.2019 14:22:00

MARS Company Further Extends Test Bench Upgrade Program for AWWA C715-18 Compliance

OCALA, Fla., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MARS Company, a global leader in water meter testing and technology solutions, announced today that it has once again extended its wildly popular C715 Test Bench Equipment Upgrade Program. This unique upgrade program allows MARS customers to protect their equipment investment and provides special incentives to upgrade existing MARS test bench equipment to comply with the new ANSI / AWWA C715-18 industry standard.

The purpose of the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) / American Water Works Association (AWWA) C715-18 standard for "Cold-Water Meters-Electromagnetic and Ultrasonic Type, for Revenue Application" is to provide the minimum requirements for potable cold-water meters of the electromagnetic and ultrasonic type for revenue applications. The C715-18 standard was effective October 1, 2018 and approved by: (i) the AWWA Board of Directors June 9, 2018 and, (ii) ANSI June 15, 2018. MARS Company continues its industry leadership by offering the ANSI / AWWA C715 Compliance Upgrade Program enabling customers to upgrade their existing MARS test bench equipment to required industry standards.

Please contact TestBenchC715UpgradeProgram@marswater.com for upgrade program details and a customized quote for your individual test bench system. MARS Company will be exhibiting at AWWA 2019 Trade show, June 10-12 in Denver at booth #2213. For more information about MARS Company and its M3 Enterprise Software, please visit www.MARSwater.com.. 

About MARS Company

MARS Company is a global leader in water meter testing and technology solutions.  With more than 30 years of experience assisting municipal and private utilities throughout the world, MARS has a long track record of success.  MARS core business and expertise include: Patented Water Meter Testing Systems & Software Technology, Innovative AMR/AMI Technology Products and Software Solutions and Water System Specialty Products. Innovative thinking allows MARS to leverage its unique, proprietary technology, patent positioning, manufacturing infrastructure and world-class management strength, to further position itself as the leader in the water industry.

CONTACT: Mike Mastic, Vice President Test Bench Systems; Tel: (352) 414-7690; 2161487@email4pr.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expects," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipates" and similar words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties or other factors that may cause MARS Company's actual results to be materially different from historical results or any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. MARS Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date hereof. The potential risks and uncertainties which could cause actual growth and results to differ materially include but are not limited to, customer acceptance of the company's services, products and fee structures, the success of the company's brand development efforts, the volatile and competitive nature of the water industry, and changes in domestic and international market conditions, and foreign exchange rates.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mars-company-further-extends-test-bench-upgrade-program-for-awwa-c715-18-compliance-300864455.html

SOURCE MARS Company

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

07.06.19
EZB-Schwenk sollte Gold langfristig Auftrieb geben
07.06.19
SMI: Was geht jetzt noch?
07.06.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.80% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Deutsche Lufthansa, Daimler, Bayer
07.06.19
Vontobel: derimail - Neue Autocall BRCs in Zeichnung
07.06.19
SMI verkürzt Abstand zum Allzeithoch
07.06.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Dieser Widerstand hat es in sich / Geberit – Reicht das schon aus?
03.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.06.19
Schroders: Amazon, der Klima-Champion?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Krypto-Bulle Novogratz: Der Bitcoin wird in dieser Range konsolidieren
Rohstoffexperte: Ab welchem Preis man wieder Gold kaufen sollte
Hype um vegane Burger: Beyond Meat-Aktie entfacht Kursfeuerwerk
Warum Anleger bei der Aurora Cannabis-Aktie vorsichtig sein sollten
Wie können Investoren ihr Portfolio am besten absichern?
Kramp-Karrenbauer konkretisiert Forderung nach Regeln im Internet
Wie Kryptowährungen wie Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co. am Sonntag notieren
Die Exfrau vom Amazon-Chef möchte die Hälfte ihres Vermögens spenden
Studie deckt auf: Bitcoin kaum in Gebrauch
Novartis mit neuer Pharma-Leitung - Aktie unbewegt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich höher ins Pfingstwochenende
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten vor dem langen Wochenende Zuschläge.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB