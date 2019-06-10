MARS Company Further Extends Test Bench Upgrade Program for AWWA C715-18 Compliance

OCALA, Fla., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MARS Company, a global leader in water meter testing and technology solutions, announced today that it has once again extended its wildly popular C715 Test Bench Equipment Upgrade Program. This unique upgrade program allows MARS customers to protect their equipment investment and provides special incentives to upgrade existing MARS test bench equipment to comply with the new ANSI / AWWA C715-18 industry standard.

The purpose of the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) / American Water Works Association (AWWA) C715-18 standard for "Cold-Water Meters-Electromagnetic and Ultrasonic Type, for Revenue Application" is to provide the minimum requirements for potable cold-water meters of the electromagnetic and ultrasonic type for revenue applications. The C715-18 standard was effective October 1, 2018 and approved by: (i) the AWWA Board of Directors June 9, 2018 and, (ii) ANSI June 15, 2018. MARS Company continues its industry leadership by offering the ANSI / AWWA C715 Compliance Upgrade Program enabling customers to upgrade their existing MARS test bench equipment to required industry standards.

Please contact TestBenchC715UpgradeProgram@marswater.com for upgrade program details and a customized quote for your individual test bench system. MARS Company will be exhibiting at AWWA 2019 Trade show, June 10-12 in Denver at booth #2213. For more information about MARS Company and its M3 Enterprise Software, please visit www.MARSwater.com..

About MARS Company

MARS Company is a global leader in water meter testing and technology solutions. With more than 30 years of experience assisting municipal and private utilities throughout the world, MARS has a long track record of success. MARS core business and expertise include: Patented Water Meter Testing Systems & Software Technology, Innovative AMR/AMI Technology Products and Software Solutions and Water System Specialty Products. Innovative thinking allows MARS to leverage its unique, proprietary technology, patent positioning, manufacturing infrastructure and world-class management strength, to further position itself as the leader in the water industry.

CONTACT: Mike Mastic, Vice President Test Bench Systems; Tel: (352) 414-7690; 2161487@email4pr.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expects," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipates" and similar words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties or other factors that may cause MARS Company's actual results to be materially different from historical results or any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

