13.04.2020 18:10:00
Marriott's Response and Mitigation plans amid COVID-19: Case Study
NEW YORK, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Summary
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05881537/?utm_source=PRN
COVID-19, commonly referred to as the Coronavirus, is dominating headlines the world over. The travel & tourism sector is suffering significant disruption and the lodging industry is very much impacted.
Key Highlights
- Cutting executive staff salaries and furloughing of staff are measures being taking on the personnel side
- Mariott is suspending brand standard audits and delaying renovations by one year
- The company is reducing marketing and other investment liabilities
- So far, the company has retained a high level of pricing discipline
Scope
- This report provides insight into the actions Marriott is taking to mitigate the risks associated with COVID-19.
Reasons to Buy
- Gain an overview of the current global COVID-19 situation
- Understand the impact that COVID-19 is having on the lodging industry
- Assess Marriott's actions
