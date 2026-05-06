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Marriott Aktie 871572 / US5719032022

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06.05.2026 13:36:01

Marriott Int'l Boosts FY26 Outlook - Update

Marriott
279.53 CHF 1.41%
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(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) provided its adjusted earnings and gross fee revenue guidance for the second quarter, and raised its outlook for the full-year 2026.

For the second quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.99 to $3.06 per share on gross fee revenues between $1.538 billion and $1.553 billion, with worldwide comparable systemwide constant currency RevPAR growth of 1.5 to 2.5 percent.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $11.38 to $11.63 per share on gross fee revenues between $5.925 billion and $5.985 billion, with worldwide comparable systemwide constant currency RevPAR growth of 2.0 to 3.0 percent.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in a range of $11.32 to $11.57 per share on gross fee revenues between $5.895 billion and $5.955 billion, with worldwide comparable systemwide constant currency RevPAR growth of 1.5 to 2.5 percent.

The company said its updated outlook assumes continued impact from the conflict in the Middle East and continued travel disruption, primarily impacting the Middle East region through the end of the year.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, MAR is trading on the Nasdaq at $356.00, up $1.48 or 0.42 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

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