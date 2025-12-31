Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’267 0.2%  SPI 18’219 0.2%  Dow 48’252 -0.2%  DAX 24’490 0.6%  Euro 0.9307 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’791 -0.1%  Gold 4’339 0.0%  Bitcoin 70’280 0.4%  Dollar 0.7924 0.1%  Öl 61.9 0.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529
Top News
ETF oder Aktienfonds? In 6 Schritten zur richtigen Anlage-Entscheidung
Allianz Global Investors Ausblick 2026: Chancen für Anleihenanleger im Fokus
Georg Fischer-Aktie: Verkauf der Eisengiesserei in Leipzig abgeschlossen
Xlife-Aktie: Beteiligungsgesellschaft benennt die an Landsteiner verpartnerten Gesellschaften
Swiss ETF Awards 2025: Vorstellung Gewinner "Aktive ETF Obligationen"
Suche...

Marriott Aktie 871572 / US5719032022

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

31.12.2025 14:38:38

Marriott Announces Passing Away Of Donna Marriott, Wife Of Chairman Emeritus J.W. Marriott Jr

Marriott
247.49 CHF 0.28%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Marriott International, Inc. (MAR), the hotel chain giant, Wednesday announced the sad passing of Donna Marriott, wife of J.W. "Bill" Marriott, Jr., Chairman Emeritus of Marriott International.

Donna passed away on December 30, aged 90 and is survived by her husband, Bill; children Debbie and her husband, Ron; John and his wife, Muriel; David and his wife, Carrie; daughters-in-law Juliana Marriott and Angela Marriott. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren.

She and Bill Marriott, Jr., had recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. "I first met the girl of my dreams sitting on a bench at a bus stop at the University of Utah. She has blessed my life and the lives our children and grandchildren for over 70 years. It has been a joyful marriage and partnership. I will dearly miss her. I love her with all of my heart.", said Bill Marriott.

Nachrichten zu Marriott Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten