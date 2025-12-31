Marriott Aktie 871572 / US5719032022
31.12.2025 14:38:38
Marriott Announces Passing Away Of Donna Marriott, Wife Of Chairman Emeritus J.W. Marriott Jr
(RTTNews) - Marriott International, Inc. (MAR), the hotel chain giant, Wednesday announced the sad passing of Donna Marriott, wife of J.W. "Bill" Marriott, Jr., Chairman Emeritus of Marriott International.
Donna passed away on December 30, aged 90 and is survived by her husband, Bill; children Debbie and her husband, Ron; John and his wife, Muriel; David and his wife, Carrie; daughters-in-law Juliana Marriott and Angela Marriott. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren.
She and Bill Marriott, Jr., had recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. "I first met the girl of my dreams sitting on a bench at a bus stop at the University of Utah. She has blessed my life and the lives our children and grandchildren for over 70 years. It has been a joyful marriage and partnership. I will dearly miss her. I love her with all of my heart.", said Bill Marriott.
