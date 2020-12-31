SMI 10’704 0.2%  SPI 13’328 0.1%  Dow 30’410 0.2%  DAX 13’719 -0.3%  Euro 1.0807 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3’553 -0.5%  Gold 1’897 0.1%  Bitcoin 25’042 -1.4%  Dollar 0.8798 -0.2%  Öl 51.1 -0.5% 
31.12.2020 14:35:00

MARQUE, Luxury Wholesale Supplier, Acquires Popular Resale Blog Closet Full Of Cash

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MARQUE Luxury announced their newest acquisition of Closet Full of Cash, an online guide and resource to wholesale vintage shopping and reselling, ending a year of rapid growth and expansion, both virtually and in brick-and-mortar locations.

The deal will also give MARQUE Luxury rights to the books published on behalf of Closet Full of Cash:

  • A Beginners Guide to Chanel Serial Number Stickers and Logos by Series
  • A Beginners Guide To Understanding Luxury Handbags
  • A Beginners Guide To Louis Vuitton

Started by Deanna Thompson in 2015, who serves as MARQUE's Head of Strategic Operations, Closet Full of Cash is an online guidebook on the selling process. It keeps loyal readers up to date on industry news, highlights small businesses, and helps interested buyers nurture their luxury resale business.

Thompson, a two-time luxury resale business owner and industry veteran, is also co-founder of MARQUE Mentor, MARQUE Luxury's membership program aiding prospective new entrants into the resale space. Subscribers have access to MARQUE's toolkit and software, industry experts, e-courses, and showrooms as resources to market their startups under verified advisors' guidance.

"This is an awesome time to be part of the MARQUE Luxury network. Having known Deanna for several years, I understand firsthand how passionate she is about all things luxury and resale. Adding her extensive content to our platforms will positively add to our overall user experience," said Quentin Caruana, Founder and President, MARQUE Luxury. "With our projected growth in 2021 in the USA and abroad, having this expansive library readily available to our MARQUE Mentor participants as a resource is yet another bonus of joining."

"MARQUE's acquisition of Closet Full of Cash allows me to expand on the content I've created to educate and support anyone looking to start their own luxury resale business," commented Deanna Thompson. "MARQUE is a natural progression for Closet Full of Cash. This allows us to create a community for people looking to learn the luxury resale industry. It also allows members to further educate themselves on authentication from people they can trust. With access to the MARQUE archives, we will be able to expand on the books I've written by creating courses for people eager to learn."

MARQUE Luxury clients, MARQUE Mentor participants, and wholesale industry members interested in getting started can learn more at https://www.marqueluxury.com/ or (877) 262-7783.

About MARQUE Luxury

Industry veterans established MARQUE to support the high demand for authentic pre-owned designer goods worldwide. The word "Marque" translates to the name "Brand" in the French language. The company has multiple showrooms and fulfillment locations in the United States, including Irvine, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Dallas, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; Los Angeles, California, and New York, New York, with international locations in Singapore, Indonesia, Japan, Hong Kong, and Korea. MARQUE procures authentic pre-owned designer goods through direct purchase from the public and industry-specific dealer auctions. The company sells items through online websites, online marketplaces, and through various wholesale channels.

