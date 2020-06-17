Maron Marvel Welcomes Toxic Tort Trial Lawyer Howard E. Jarvis

WILMINGTON, Del., June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National law firm Maron Marvel Bradley Anderson & Tardy is proud to announce that leading national toxic tort trial attorney Howard E. Jarvis has joined the firm.

Jarvis, who will work from Knoxville, Tennessee, brings to Maron Marvel more than 40 years of experience, including extensive experience in toxic tort, environmental, and products liability defense litigation.

"We are honored to have Howard join the Maron Marvel team," said firm Member Catherine Pyune McEldowney. "He has served as lead trial counsel in toxic tort cases across the country, and has obtained seminal defense verdicts in key jurisdictions utilizing state-of-the-art medical and scientific defenses. He's one of the best storytellers I know, and our clients will benefit greatly from his experience in the courtroom as well as his innovation in the area of genomics."

This move makes Maron Marvel only Jarvis' third law firm in his 40-year career. His first job after law school was at Baker, Worthington, Crossley, Stansberry & Woolf in Knoxville, Tennessee, and he stayed there for 15 years. In 1994, he became a founding partner of Woolf, McClane, Bright, Allen, & Carpenter, where he remained until now.

"After 26 years at the firm I co-founded, there is only one group of lawyers I would have left Woolf McClane to join, and that is the team at Maron Marvel," Jarvis said. "The firm's name carries great clout in litigation circles, and I am proud to join them. I look forward to continuing to defend toxic tort lawsuits using innovative, science-based approaches, and to helping younger attorneys become even better trial lawyers by sharing my more than 40 years of experience in storytelling and courtroom theater."

On behalf of several petrochemical companies, Jarvis has handled multi-plaintiff toxic tort cases involving both personal injury and property damage claims as a result of alleged chemical exposure. He has served as counsel or co-counsel in toxic tort and environmental litigation in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Notable defense verdicts in which Jarvis has been involved as a trial counsel include Boyd v. Exxon, Bray v. Exxon, Friloux v. Exxon, Guzman v. Exxon, Stromberg v. Exxon, Fryer v. BP et al., Butler v. Sunoco, and Bruce Rhyne v. Sunoco.

Jarvis holds a bachelor's degree in history and a law degree from University of Tennessee and is admitted to practice in Tennessee and Pennsylvania. He has been honored with many awards over the course of his career, including being named among the Best Lawyers in America in products liability ligation, environmental litigation and personal injury litigation and being named Lawyer of the Year in products liability litigation in the Knoxville metro area. He is rated AV Preeminent by Martindale-Hubbell.

He is a frequent author and speaker on the topics of ethics, toxic torts, trial practice, and the use of genetic and genomic data in the courtroom. A resident of Tennessee, he has been married to his wife Liz for more than 35 years and is the fourth lawyer in the Jarvis family line of eight lawyers.

About Maron Marvel Bradley Anderson & Tardy LLC – Founded in 1996, Maron Marvel Bradley Anderson & Tardy LLC is a national boutique law firm specializing in litigation risk management

based in Wilmington, Delaware, with offices in Illinois, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. The firm serves as national, regional and trial counsel in the areas of mass toxic tort, products liability, personal injury, environmental regulation and litigation. The firm also represents public and private entities of all sizes and provides litigation services to companies in the areas of business and commercial litigation, including products liability, bankruptcy and creditors' rights, environmental regulation and personal injury. To learn more, visit the firm's website.

