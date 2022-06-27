Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 10’907 0.8%  SPI 14’046 0.7%  Dow 31’438 -0.2%  DAX 13’186 0.5%  Euro 1.0119 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’539 0.2%  Gold 1’823 -0.2%  Bitcoin 19’909 -1.1%  Dollar 0.9564 -0.1%  Öl 115.2 1.7% 
1 Aktie gratis
28.06.2022 01:01:00

Marler Clark Files First of Many Lawsuits, Representing nearly 100 in the Daily Harvest Lentil + Leek Crumbles Outbreak

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The national food safety attorneys at Marler Clark filed the first lawsuit today in the United States District Court of Southern District New York against Daily Harvest, Inc., on behalf of Carol Ann Ready of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Ms. Ready became ill with gastrointestinal symptoms after consuming the Lentil + Leek Crumbles from Daily Harvest, a home food delivery company based in New York. She is represented by Marler Clark, and local counsel, Heisman, Nunes & Hull, LLP. Complaint # 1:22-cv-05385.

(PRNewsfoto/Marler Clark)

"We have been retained by nearly 100 people (in Daily Harvest outbreak lawsuit)...," said food attorney Bill Marler. 

On May 3, 2022, Ms. Ready purchased Daily Harvest French Lentil + Leek Crumbles through her online subscription. She consumed the product on May 7, 2022, and later that day began to experience abdominal pain and gastrointestinal distress, accompanied by shoulder pain. The next morning, her symptoms worsened, and her nausea and headache combined with severe abdominal pain led her husband to drive her to the emergency room at St. John's Ascension Medical Center. Multiple blood tests, a urine sample and a CT scan were taken. After receiving pain medication, but no conclusive diagnosis, she was sent home and directed to eat a bland diet.

Without any knowledge of what made her ill, Ms. Ready consumed more French Lentil + Leek Crumbles and within 24 hours experienced the same gastrointestinal symptoms as before. This time her pain was so severe that it warranted four days of hospitalization. Testing revealed elevated liver enzymes with liver and gallbladder dysfunction. A week later she underwent surgery to remove her gallbladder. Ms. Ready is recovering from her surgery and remains at risk for future health complications.

"We have been retained by nearly 100 people, most with stories nearly identical to Ms. Ready. We have had all clients contact the FDA directly to share their symptoms. We are in the process of testing nearly two dozen leftover products to determine what ingredients in these products that would cause such severe symptoms," said Marler Clark partner, Bill Marler.

On June 23, 2022, the FDA reported at least 470 ill after consuming Daily Harvest of French Lentil + Leek Crumbles. The company issued a voluntary recall after customers reported gastrointestinal infections resulting in the need for medical care. Approximately 28,000 units of the recalled product were distributed to customers between April 28 and June 17, 2022. The product was sent through online sales, direct delivery to homes as well as through retail sales at a "pop-up" store in Los Angeles and the Daily Harvest store in Chicago, Illinois.

Many of those sickened have turned to various social media platforms to report their symptoms which include vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pain, whole-body itching, dizziness, dark urine, nausea, and headache. Many victims of this foodborne illness outbreak have visited the hospital, with infections resulting in the removal of gallbladders.

What to do if you become ill from Daily Harvest Leek + Lentil Crumbles

  • Seek medical care immediately.
  • DO NOT, as Daily Harvest suggested, "dispose of it". The product can be tested for pathogens, allergens, toxins, and chemicals.
  • Report your illness to your public health department or the FDA.
  • Contact Marler Clark for a free consultation or call us at 800-884-9840.

    • Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation's leading firm representing victims of food poisoning. The lawyers at Marler Clark have represented victims of foodborne illness for 30 years, recovering over $850 million for their clients. Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation. 

    If you or a family member became ill after consuming Daily Harvest meals, and you are interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact Marler Clark.

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marler-clark-files-first-of-many-lawsuits-representing-nearly-100-in-the-daily-harvest-lentil--leek-crumbles-outbreak-301576249.html

    SOURCE Marler Clark, The Nation's Food Safety Law Firm

    BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

    Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
    ﻿

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

    Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

    Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

    CHF
    Hinzufügen

    Gibt es den Euro in 5 Jahren noch? | BX Swiss TV

    Wird es den Euro in 5 Jahren noch geben? Diese Frage sollte man sich laut Marco Ludescher, Leiter Asset Management bei Dr.Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung Zürich AG durchaus stellen. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG erläutert Marco Ludescher die Auswirkungen der Inflation auf die Aktienmärkte und erklärt worauf Anleger sich vorbereiten sollten.

    Gibt es den Euro in 5 Jahren noch? | BX Swiss TV

    Inside Trading & Investment

    27.06.22 Lufthansa cancelt weitere Flüge – Aktie im Tiefflug
    27.06.22 Vontobel: derimail - Unsere Zeichnungsprodukte
    27.06.22 SMI mit kräftiger Gegenbewegung
    27.06.22 Marktüberblick: Zalando unter Druck
    27.06.22 Fragile Börsenlage hält an
    24.06.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla
    24.06.22 Gibt es den Euro in 5 Jahren noch? | BX Swiss TV
    21.06.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen- u.a. mit 16.70% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Advanced Micro Devices Inc
    mehr

    Mini-Futures auf SMI

    Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
    Short 10’950.00 17.25
    Short 11’607.61 12.43 USSMNU
    Short 11’965.19 8.81 SSSMVU
    SMI-Kurs: 10’906.82 27.06.2022 17:31:50
    Long 10’452.87 19.60 WSSMQU
    Long 10’165.87 12.95 OSSMLU
    Long 9’685.94 8.27 S2BMIU
    Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

    Meistgelesene Nachrichten

    UBS-Aktie steigt leicht: UBS offenbar an US-Investmenthäusern als Grossaktionäre interessiert
    Zinssorgen flauen etwas ab: US-Börsen schlussendlich im Minus -- SMI schliesst in Grün -- DAX geht stärker aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen legen letztendlich zu
    Tesla-Chef Elon Musk nutzte Kursrutsch des Dogecoin anscheinend um nachzukaufen
    CS-Aktie höher: Bundesstrafgericht verurteilt Credit Suisse zu Busse von 2 Millionen Franken
    Krypto-Kritiker Bill Gates lehnt auch NFTs ab
    Diese beiden Aktien sorgten für eine Meinungsverschiedenheit zwischen Warren Buffett und Charlie Munger
    Wieso der Euro leicht zulegt - zum Franken wieder etwas tiefer
    Alphabet-Aktie leichter: Google weiht dritten Standort in Zürich ein
    Achiko-Aktie bricht um mehr als 25 Prozent ein: Achiko nach Millionenverlust auf dringender Kapitalsuche
    Moderna-, BioNTech- und Pfizer-Aktien fester: Unmut über Zulassungspraxis und neue Daten zu Omikron-Impfstoffen

    finanzen.net News

    Datum Titel
    {{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
    		{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

    Nachrichten

    • Nachrichten zu Aktien
    • Alle Nachrichten
    pagehit