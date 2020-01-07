MarketNation announces Marketplace Manager Plus™, the first ever marketplace platform aggregator for brands and their distribution chain partners

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following its license agreement of the Marketplace Manager software from Kadro Solutions, MarketNation announces the first ever marketplace platform aggregator for brands and their distribution chain partners. The MarketPlace Manager Plus™ platform is the first ever fully disintermediated marketplace solution; it enables a brand to coordinate sales across their distribution chain while drying up grey market, and even handling decommits from big box retailers. Brands can now select where to ship products from their own warehouses, distributors, third-party logistics and reverse logistics partners, all the while rule setting on which storefronts, and which marketplaces they are sold.

The MarketPlace Manager Plus™ platform fully integrates with the brand's customer experience by providing authenticity guaranteed™, authenticity delivered™, and authenticity rewarded™ to the brand's consumers. The MarketPlace Manager Plus™ platform is specifically designed for:



National Promotions

EOL & Pre-Liquidation

Overstocks

Slow Moving Inventory

Decommits

Refurbished

Physical + Digital Bundles

Marketplace Manager Plus™ is built upon the field-tested Marketplace Manager technology developed by Kadro Solutions since 2015. Rick Johnson, President and CEO of Kadro Solutions confirms, "Kadro Solutions is beyond excited to announce the transformation of its world-class software into Marketplace Manager Plus™, the industry's first ever platform aggregator for brands."

Steve Dueck, industry-renowned marketplace expert and President and CEO of MarketNation adds, "Having architected well over 100 of the largest marketplace partnerships in electronics over the last decade, with the biggest brands in the world, I am well aware of the issues that exist for brands and their distribution partners when selling online. The Marketplace Manager Plus™ platform aggregator technology has been designed to solve those issues, restoring the brand's control of the customer experience; a solution that has yet to exist until now."

In addition to providing the right technology, MarketNation's team of marketplace experts are able to manage a brand's storefront, enable the bundling of digital and physical products, and even allow for anonymous selling. The MarketNation solution will also take care of a brand's end-to-end customer service and provide support for returns, thereby insuring marketplace success.

Marketplace Manager Plus™ is now available for brands and their distribution chain partners, contact us at mailto:hello@MarketNation.com.

