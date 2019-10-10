Marketing Company UE.co Celebrates 11th Anniversary, Nears $500 Million in Revenue

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UE.co, a digital marketing company renowned in the insurance industry for its digital traffic platform and marketing services, celebrated its 11th anniversary in September. Founded in 2008, UE.co has been recognized nationally for its growth, generating over $475 million in revenue since inception. The company is pacing to reach the $500 million revenue mark by the end of the calendar year. Additionally, UE.co has increased headcount in both its San Diego headquarters and Denver locations to more than 75 employees. In September 2019, TalentDesk named UE.co Denver's #1 Company for Digital Marketing Jobs and San Diego's #1 Company for Software Engineering Jobs.

"This year has been our most profound yet," said Jason Kulpa, CEO of UE.co. "The success is largely attributed to the team's commitment to delivering the highest-quality marketing products and service to our clients."

UE.co's newest marketing technology, Comanche, is a full-service, advertising platform built to maximize ROIs for both advertisers and publishers. The platform creates a transparent bidding process that allows users to see ad performance across multiple channels in one interface. As the company begins its 11th year, the team looks to release additional features to the platform as they continue to onboard enterprise-level advertisers and publishers to Comanche.

UE.co, founded in 2008 by Jason Kulpa, Taryn Lomas, and Keola Malone, provides high-quality marketing products and software in the insurance industry. The company has more than 75 full-time employees across the United States and continues to increase headcount to support growth. UE.co has been named one of San Diego's Top Workplaces and San Diego's Best Place to Work.

