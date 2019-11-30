30.11.2019 05:15:00

Marketing Agency Offers New Digital Marketing Strategies for Local Podiatry Practices

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Podiatry.Agency Marketing is introducing a new platform of content and video creation for every Podiatry Practice across the country. Our clients have patients increase their engagement by double and turn those into recurring visits. Podiatry.Agency partners has been in the Podiatry industry for 15+ years, with expertise from Physician to Practice Manager.

Podiatry.Agency Marketing is enabling digital marketing for our clients to generate big growth at a local level. Our stack of services, create opportunities for our clients to engage with their patient.

"Our level commitment is high because we have worked at the Podiatry Practice level. Our engagements are tailored around your needs and budget." remarks John Hogan, Digital Marketing manager at Podiatry.Agency.

Podiatry.Agency Marketing is offering a discount on our basic service to show how our system works for our clients. Sign-up at our website for half off the first two months of content.

About Us
Podiatry.Agency is a Digital Marketing Agency focused on Igniting Growth in Multi-Location businesses. Our belief in democratizing digital marketing has enabled our clients to generate big returns at a local level. Cardinal has been honored to make the INC 5000 list for the last three years.

SOURCE Podiatry Agency Marketing

