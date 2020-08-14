+++ Der Kryptomarkt bleibt in Bewegung. Bitcoin +4% in 7 Tagen. Jetzt handeln. +++ -w-
14.08.2020 00:51:00

Market Valuation Services' New FLARE Software for Banks and Credit Unions Brings Efficiency and Objectivity to Residential Valuations

HOUSTON, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The valuation process is now more efficient than ever, thanks to the launch of Market Valuation Services' latest software, Fully Loaded Asset Report Evaluator (FLARE). FLARE's innovative software helps financial institutions expedite valuation services with improved accuracy, to help increase their bottom line.

Market Valuation Services' FLARE software brings efficiency, objectivity to the residential valuation process.

The software uses a library of data and sophisticated algorithms to produce quick valuations in less time than a traditional bank valuation, and it does so free from human bias. It meets the standards of Interagency Appraisal Guidelines (IAG) and is available for use across all 50 states.

FLARE's system allows clients to address common issues stemming from traditional bank valuation methods, including slower result times, cost-effectiveness, reliability and biased results caused by human-based judgment.

The company could not be more excited to announce FLARE's arrival, said M. Ryan Moore, CSO of Market Valuation Services.

"We believe we will be able to better cater to the needs of banks and credit unions with FLARE and offer them something new that they can be eager to use right away," Moore said.

"Even one bias discrepancy can affect residential real estate transactions in big ways," Moore added. "We are excited to offer a solution that streamlines the process and helps ensure all parties feel confident in the resulting valuation."

For more information, or to view a sample report, visit mvsvc.com/flare.

ABOUT MARKET VALUATION SERVICES
A privately held corporation founded in 2010, Market Valuation Services is a leading appraisal management company (AMC) with headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. The company caters to customers across the nation with fast, efficient and accurate AMC services. The team brings a boutique experience to customers, while offering customizable appraisal management solutions. For more information, visit mvsvc.com.

Director of Public Relations
Design At Work
832.200.8236
allison@designatwork.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/market-valuation-services-new-flare-software-for-banks-and-credit-unions-brings-efficiency-and-objectivity-to-residential-valuations-301112264.html

SOURCE Market Valuation Services

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Life Hldg 353.90
1.55 %
Lonza Grp 564.80
1.18 %
Sika 211.20
1.05 %
Givaudan 3’827.00
0.66 %
CieFinRichemont 60.04
0.57 %
Roche Hldg G 315.40
-0.63 %
Swiss Re 73.56
-0.78 %
UBS Group 11.34
-1.00 %
CS Group 10.47
-1.92 %
Zurich Insur Gr 345.20
-2.60 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13.08.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 24.50% p.a. JB Multi Reverse Convertible auf Tesla Inc, NIO Inc, Alphabet Inc
13.08.20
Weekly-Hits: Europäische Technologieaktien: Hier laufen die Trends zusammen – Sportartikelindustrie: Der Ball rollt wieder
13.08.20
Vontobel: derimail - Amerikanische Tech-Aktien «en vogue»?
13.08.20
SMI macht kräftigen Satz nach oben
12.08.20
Fertilizer Monthly Update – August 2020
11.08.20
USA: Marktbewertung & Präsidentenwahl im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
07.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible mit fixer Laufzeit auf Beyond Meat, Tyson Foods
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.08.20
Schroders: How private equity co-investments can accelerate investor returns following a crisis
10.08.20
Schroders: Was sind die langfristigen Aussichten für Investments im Gesundheitswesen?
07.08.20
Schroders: Immobilien-Investments: Transaktionen stützen Volumen
mehr
USA: Marktbewertung & Präsidentenwahl im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Moderna-Aktie endet im Plus: USA sichern sich 100 Millionen Dosen von Moderna-Impfstoff
Sunrise-Aktie mit Kursfeuerwerk: UPC-Besitzerin Liberty Global will Sunrise kaufen
Zurich-Aktie unter Verkäufen: Versicherer Zurich verdient im Corona-Halbjahr weniger
Bullenmarkt möglich? So könnte sich der Bitcoin-Markt nun entwickeln
Luzerner Kantonalbank holt sich 200 Millionen Franken
Darum steigt der Euro zum US-Dollar - Franken legt zu beiden zu
Wieso der Euro zum Franken und Dollar zulegt
Goldpreis: Heftiger Einbruch unter 1'900 Dollar
Fondsmanager stehen vor Herausforderungen, wenn Tesla-Aktie in den S&P 500 aufsteigt
Offiziell bestätigt: Tesla-Konkurrent Xpeng beantragt Börsengang in New York

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow Jones letztlich im Minus -- Schweizer Börse zurückhaltend - SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX wieder unter 13'000 -- Nikkei sticht an Asiens Börsen heraus
Die heimische Börse zeigte sich am Donnerstag vorsichtig. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich im Donnerstagshandel auf rotem Terrain. Die US-Märkte notierten im Handel uneins. Der Nikkei legte in Tokio zu.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB