|
08.11.2024 19:00:00
Market Update - Bull SA issues preferred share to the French State to protect national interests in relation to sovereign sensitive activities carried out by Atos
Press Release
Market update
Bull SA issues preferred share to the French State to protect national interests in relation to sovereign sensitive activities carried out by Atos
Paris, France – November 8, 2024 – Further to the agreement announced on June 26, 2024 between Atos SE ("Atos”), Bull SA and the French State, Atos announces that Bull SA has issued today a preferred share (action de préférence) for the benefit of the French State to protect national interests in respect of certain activities carried out by the Atos Group.
The French State benefits from governance rights at the level of Bull SA, in particular rights of representation on corporate bodies (without voting rights at this stage) and prior authorization and approval rights (droits d’autorisation préalable et d’agrément) designed to protect sovereign sensitive activities.
The French State also benefits from a right to purchase sovereign sensitive activities if a third-party has acquired 10% or a multiple of 10% of Atos’ or Bull SA’s share capital or voting rights and the parties have not reached a reasonable agreement on how to protect national interests in relation to these sovereign sensitive activities (without prejudice to the application of the French Foreign Direct Investment regime).
***
About Atos
Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with circa 82,000 employees and annual revenue of circa €10 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.
The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.
Contacts
Investor relations:
David Pierre-Kahn | investors@atos.net | +33 6 28 51 45 96
Sofiane El Amri | investors@atos.net | +33 6 29 34 85 67
Individual shareholders: 0805 65 00 75
Press contact: globalprteam@atos.net
Attachment
Nachrichten zu Atos SE
|
26.06.24
|Atos crisis deepens as biggest shareholder ditches rescue plan (Financial Times)
|
11.06.24
|MÄRKTE EUROPA/Wartemodus - Atos brechen auf nahe Allzeittief ein (Dow Jones)
|
11.06.24
|Atos picks Onepoint restructuring plan in blow to Křetínský (Financial Times)
|
03.06.24
|MÄRKTE EUROPA/Börsen bauen Gewinne aus - Atos brechen ein (Dow Jones)
Analysen zu Atos SE
In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über über Traditionsaktien.
🔍 Langfristige Aktienlieblinge! 🔍
Einige Aktien haben über Jahrzehnte hinweg stabile Renditen gebracht – echte Werte fürs Depot! 💼🔥 Altria, Vulcan Materials, Coca-Cola und Pepsi sind Spitzenreiter und bieten durch Dividenden und clevere Geschäftsmodelle solide Gewinne. 🏆 S&P Global ist der einzige Finanzwert auf der Liste – Wer langfristig denkt, findet hier Aktien für die Ewigkeit!
In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVerschnaufpause: SMI und DAX gehen tiefer ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben im Freitagshandel nach. An den US-Börsen geht es in verschiedene Richtungen. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte wiesen am Freitag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}