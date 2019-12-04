04.12.2019 00:30:00

Market Prospects, Opportunities and Challenges for Cannabis in Beauty and Personal Care, 2019 - Introduction, State of Play, Outlook

DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cannabis in Beauty and Personal Care: Prospects, Opportunities and Challenges" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Beauty and personal care is a lucrative market for cannabis-derived products, with North America at the centre of booming demand. Its central narrative of functional wellness makes it a long-lasting trend. However, significant challenges of regulations, marketing, safety, market entry timing, and consumer education are intertwined and may hinder growth. The segment will become more sophisticated as it gets transformed by hemp, an emerging body of research, and beauty-adjacent industries.

Cannabis in Beauty and Personal Care: Prospects, Opportunities and Challenges global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Beauty and Personal Care market and highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces.

It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success. The report also explores developments in the premium vs mass/masstige segments, and the evolution of novel beauty concepts.

Key Topics Covered:


  • Introduction
  • State of Play
  • Opportunities and Challenges
  • Outlook

    • Product coverage:

    • Baby and Child-specific Products
    • Bath and Shower
    • Colour Cosmetics
    • Deodorants
    • Depilatories
    • Fragrances
    • Hair Care
    • Mass Beauty and Personal Care
    • Men's Grooming
    • Oral Care
    • Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes
    • Premium Beauty and Personal Care
    • Prestige Beauty and Personal Care
    • Skin Care
    • Sun Care

    Why buy this report?

    • Get a detailed picture of the Beauty and Personal Care market;
    • Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
    • Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
    • Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

    For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d8geaa

    Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

    Media Contact:


    Research and Markets
    Laura Wood, Senior Manager
    press@researchandmarkets.com   

    For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
    For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
    For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

    U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
    Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

    Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/market-prospects-opportunities-and-challenges-for-cannabis-in-beauty-and-personal-care-2019---introduction-state-of-play-outlook-300968299.html

    SOURCE Research and Markets

    03.12.19
    		UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
    03.12.19
    		Gold vielfältig unterstützt
    03.12.19
    		Vontobel: derimail - Prämie beziehen statt Prämie bezahlen
    03.12.19
    		Die Stimmung kippt
    02.12.19
    		Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf OC Oerlikon Corp AG
    02.12.19
    		SMI im Plus – Schmolz + Bickenbach im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
    02.12.19
    		Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
    02.12.19
    		Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
    26.11.19
    		Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
    26.11.19
    		Schroders: Die wachsende Bedeutung chinesischer A-Aktien in acht Bildern
