Market Prospects, Opportunities and Challenges for Cannabis in Beauty and Personal Care, 2019 - Introduction, State of Play, Outlook

Beauty and personal care is a lucrative market for cannabis-derived products, with North America at the centre of booming demand. Its central narrative of functional wellness makes it a long-lasting trend. However, significant challenges of regulations, marketing, safety, market entry timing, and consumer education are intertwined and may hinder growth. The segment will become more sophisticated as it gets transformed by hemp, an emerging body of research, and beauty-adjacent industries.

Cannabis in Beauty and Personal Care: Prospects, Opportunities and Challenges global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Beauty and Personal Care market and highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces.

It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success. The report also explores developments in the premium vs mass/masstige segments, and the evolution of novel beauty concepts.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

State of Play

Opportunities and Challenges

Outlook



Product coverage:



Baby and Child-specific Products

Bath and Shower

Colour Cosmetics

Deodorants

Depilatories

Fragrances

Hair Care

Mass Beauty and Personal Care

Men's Grooming

Oral Care

Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes

Premium Beauty and Personal Care

Prestige Beauty and Personal Care

Skin Care

Sun Care

