28.04.2021 19:45:00

Market Logic Appoints Sebastian Loska as Chief Growth Officer

BERLIN, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Logic Software, the global leader in market insights platforms, today announced the appointment of Sebastian Loska to the newly created position of Chief Growth Officer (CGO). Co-founder Elizabeth P. Morgan will step down from her role as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) to facilitate the transition while remaining a significant shareholder.  

Market Logic CEO Stefan Ropers said the new role has been created to drive long-term revenue growth. "As CGO, Sebastian will power the next wave of growth for Market Logic, extending reach and penetration beyond our existing client community, with a data-driven marketing machine." 

Ropers said Sebastian is ideally suited to take on the new role. "He brings a decade of experience in growth strategy and data-driven demand generation, with a focus on pipeline building and customer journey management."

Prior to joining Market Logic, Sebastian was CMO at HR-Beyond CC and held leading positions for e-commerce and technology disruptors NiceLabel and MetaPack, a SaaS delivery management solution for enterprise retailers and brands. He led growth departments as well as international marketing organizations with a focus on engines linking the customer journey. Sebastian was also a founder and CEO of a growth system marketing consultancy, partnering with HubSpot. 

Sebastian said he was excited to join the team and enter the burgeoning category of market insights platforms. "Market Logic has established a formidable portfolio of clients, with enterprise deployments driving insights into decision-making across the world's leading consumer brands. I'm looking forward to working with the team to extend our position and accelerate our growth." 

Company chairman Alexander Kafka commented: "We thank Elizabeth for her extraordinary contribution, forging lead customer relationships with global insights executives from our first pilot programs to over 90 enterprise deployments. We are delighted that Sebastian, an outstanding marketing executive, will join us to extend reach and advance our journey."  

Sebastian and Elizabeth will work together closely to facilitate the transition over the coming weeks. 

About Market Logic Software: Market Logic Software helps the world's best brands to run insights-driven businesses that power growth. We deliver the first end-to-end market insights platform that glues all data and tool investments together, so organizations can make winning decisions in strategy, innovation, marketing and sales. Our software is used to drive customer-centricity in CPG, healthcare, retail, automotive, finance and telecoms, where our clients collaborate with 600+ research agencies online and integrate content from thousands of industry sources and news providers. For more information, contact slo@marketlogicsoftware.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/market-logic-appoints-sebastian-loska-as-chief-growth-officer-301279375.html

SOURCE Market Logic Software AG

﻿

