Market for Analytical and Life Science Instruments Projected to Grow to $86B

LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Directions International (SDi), part of Science and Medicine Group, today announced the release of the SDi Global Assessment Report 2020: The Laboratory Analytical & Life Science Instrumentation Industry. The 1,000+ page report details size, growth, and market analyses for 83 instruments in 10 major technology categories. In addition, projections are made on the industry's prospects out to 2024 and include technology overviews and detailed market segmentations, as well as a timeline of recent developments. Users of the report will have an option to receive an electronic datastream updating the market projections on a quarterly basis.

"We're justly proud of our flagship publication, the Global Assessment Report. Once again we've expanded the coverage to include a few more technologies, and also to reorganize some of our existing analyses into a dedicated chapter on sample preparation techniques. Increasingly the scientific community, and the instrument industry that supports it, has focused attention on the complete workflow of certain applications, which span the entire process from sample acquisition, to sample preparation, to analysis in an instrument, to the proper recordkeeping and management of information through software systems. This report provides excellent benchmarks of information about all of these different aspects of the industry as it serves customers from basic research labs in academia to drug discovery labs to quality control labs testing everything from the consistency of cement to the crunch of corn chips," said Mike Tice, Senior Vice President, Business Intelligence at SDi.

The SDi Global Assessment Report 2020: The Laboratory Analytical & Life Science Instrumentation Industry is the most trusted "gold standard" for measuring the size and growth of the analytical and life science instrumentation industry globally. A complimentary Executive Summary can be downloaded here. More information on the Global Datastream, which includes both the Global Assessment Report and quarterly updates, can be found here. Additionally, users will receive the report in a PDF as well as an editable PowerPoint format.

The report covers 83 individual instrumentation and related technologies. Each technology is segmented according to several product classifications typically related to underlying techniques. For each instrument and category, the report quantifies the regional distribution of demand; the size of the market segmented according to initial systems, aftermarket, and service; unit shipments/installations; growth rates; and demand by industry and lab function. Each section also explores the current state of the competitive playing field, including a list of the top vendors' market shares, a vendor participation matrix, and recent developments.

About Strategic Directions International and Instrument Business Outlook

Strategic Directions International, part of Science and Medicine Group, a leading market research organization in the highly specialized field of analytical instruments, publishes business intelligence such as its annual Global Assessment Report and its biweekly online publication, Instrument Business Outlook. Science and Medicine Group forms the leading research and advisory firm serving the life science, analytical instrument, diagnostic, healthcare, radiology, and dental industries. Our expertise includes assessing the size and attractiveness of markets, optimizing product configurations and pricing, validating corporate acquisitions, measuring customers' brand loyalty, and evaluating brand strength and positioning.

