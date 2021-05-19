SMI 11’041 -0.9%  SPI 14’226 -0.8%  Dow 33’896 -0.5%  DAX 15’114 -1.8%  Euro 1.1003 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’937 -1.7%  Gold 1’870 0.0%  Bitcoin 34’786 -9.9%  Dollar 0.9037 0.7%  Öl 66.7 -2.8% 
19.05.2021 23:14:00

Markel promotes Kelly Castriotta to Managing Director, Global Cyber Underwriting Executive

RICHMOND, Va., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) announced today that Kelly  Castriotta has been appointed Managing Director, Global Cyber Underwriting Executive, effective May 17. In her new role, Kelly will work across the organization leading the global underwriting strategy for affirmative cyber products as well as cyber risks impacting various lines of business for Markel.

Castriotta joined Markel in 2020 to help strengthen cyber underwriting best practices and lead various non-affirmative cyber initiatives at Markel. She replaces Kara Owens, who decided to leave Markel.  

"The current environment dictates the need for a highly technical leader who is energetic, agile, and deliberate," said Robin Russo, Executive Vice President and Chief Underwriting Officer. "Kelly is a collaborative leader with fluency across disciplines and product lines and proven expertise in completing aspirational initiatives within complex global organizations."

"Kara pioneered this role for Markel in 2018 and accomplished so much during her three years working with our team. We truly appreciate her contributions," Russo added.

Castriotta has a multifaceted background spanning more than 15 years in underwriting, products, operations, claims, and litigation. Before joining Markel, Kelly held senior positions at Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty's North American operations as Head of Product Development for Financial Lines and the Head of Cyber, Tech, & Media Underwriting. In 2018, she led one of the industry's first implementations of "silent cyber" solutions by creating new products, training tools, and operational roadmaps for all internal disciplines as well as external trading partners.

Castriotta will report to Russo and is based out of Chicago. 

About Markel
Markel Corporation is a diverse financial holding company serving a variety of niche markets. The company's principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. In each of the Company's businesses, it seeks to provide quality products and excellent customer service so that it can be a market leader. The financial goals of the company are to earn consistent underwriting and operating profits and superior investment returns to build shareholder value. Markel® is a registered trademark of the Markel Corporation. Visit Markel on the web at markel.com.

 

SOURCE Markel Corporation

﻿

