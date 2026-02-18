Mark Zuckerberg Testifies In Landmark Trial Over Social Media Harm To Teens

(RTTNews) - Mark Zuckerberg, the chief executive of Meta Platforms [META], arrived at Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday to testify in a trial over claims that social media platforms harmed children and teenagers. This case is the first of more than 1,500 similar lawsuits to go to trial.

The lawsuit was filed by a 20-year-old woman, identified in court as Kaley, who alleges that Meta's platforms, including YouTube, were intentionally designed with addictive features that damaged her mental health.

Kaley claims she started using YouTube at the age of 6 and Instagram at the age of 9, spending over 16 hours per day on the platforms at times. She alleges the apps contributed to her struggles with anxiety, body dysmorphia, suicidal thoughts, bullying, and sextortion.

Meta has denied the claims, arguing that Kaley faced significant personal challenges unrelated to social media and pointing to safety tools such as parental controls and teen account protections.

Zuckerberg is expected to be questioned about what the company knew regarding risks to young users and whether it prioritized engagement and profits over child safety. His testimony could be pivotal in shaping how jurors assess the company's actions and its responsibility.