Mark Wallace brings automotive, aftermarket expertise to role as Clarios CEO

MILWAUKEE, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Wallace, an executive with decades of leadership in the automotive, commercial vehicle, off-highway and aftermarket industries, begins his tenure today as the new president and chief executive officer at Clarios.

Clarios produces one in three of the world's car batteries. Its battery technologies support virtually all passenger, commercial and recreational vehicle platforms, including start-stop, mild-hybrid, electric and autonomous.

Wallace comes to Clarios from Dana Inc., the leading supplier of integrated drivetrain and electrified propulsion systems for automotive applications. He succeeds Interim CEO John Barkhouse, who will continue as chair of the board.

"Mark has a demonstrated history of driving revenue growth and improving profit margins," Barkhouse said. "His experience as a leader with extensive knowledge of the OE and aftermarket industries ensures Clarios and its customers are in good hands, and our strategic plan will continue to advance globally."

Wallace was the executive vice president and president of commercial vehicle drive and motion systems at Dana Inc., leveraging his expertise in global strategy, manufacturing and the automotive aftermarket.

"I'm pleased to join Clarios at an exciting point in the company's history as it continues to cement its reputation in the marketplace and enhance its relationships with customers," Wallace said.

"Clarios is well-positioned globally with its advanced battery solutions. We have the right technologies and the right people, and we have a great environmental reputation," he said.

Wallace previously served in several leadership roles for Webasto, a global automotive parts supplier, including as president and CEO at Webasto Product North America. Wallace, who earned bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Tennessee, also has worked for Magna International and Cooper Automotive.

About Clarios

Clarios is a world leader in advanced energy storage solutions. We partner with customers to meet increasing market demand for smarter applications, on a global scale. Our 16,000 employees develop, manufacture and distribute a portfolio of evolving battery technologies for virtually every type of vehicle. These technologies deliver uniquely sustainable, next-generation performance, and bring reliability, safety and comfort to everyday lives. We add value at every link in the supply chain, contributing to the progress of the communities we serve and the planet we all share. As a 2020 signatory of the United Nations Global Compact, Clarios is committed to aligning our strategies and operations with universal principles focused on human rights, labor, the environment and anti-corruption. Clarios is a subsidiary of Brookfield Business Partners, a business services and industrials company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that benefit from barriers to entry and/or low production costs.

CONTACT: Kari Pfisterer

Kari.B.Pfisterer@clarios.com

(414) 524-7926

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mark-wallace-brings-automotive-aftermarket-expertise-to-role-as-clarios-ceo-301061194.html

SOURCE Clarios