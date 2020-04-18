+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
Mark Wahlberg And Jay Feldman Donate 1,100 Tablet Computers To Beaumont

ROYAL OAK, Mich., April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Business partners Jay Feldman, Mark Wahlberg and Nino Cutraro met with the front-line ICU nurses at Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak via Zoom today to learn firsthand how the team is using their 1,000 new tablet computers in the COVID-19 crisis.

Beaumont ICU Nurse Brianna Allen shared the story of a Mom separated from her newborn because of COVID-19.  "Having the tablets for them was like having Mom in the room with her baby. She even got to watch the diaper changes," said Allen.

"The tablets make it so family members can be together," said Allen.

Local restauranteur Nino Cutraro spends a lot of time at Beaumont and was very moved by the stories of patients dying alone in the hospital.  He called Mark and Jim Wahlberg who run the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation and they got the first 500 tablets from Amazon. Nino then approached Jay Feldman of Feldman Automotive who ordered an additional 500 for the Beaumont team.

"It was a no-brainer," said Feldman. "We were thrilled to be involved."

Wahlberg told Allen: "We're thinking about all the front line workers at Beaumont and praying for your everyday.  You do the most important work that we'll ever see in our lifetime.  You are our real heroes."

Feldman, Wahlberg and Cutraro are business partners in five Wahlburgers restaurants in Michigan.  Feldman and Wahlberg are partners in Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet in Columbus, Ohio and Feldman is owner of Feldman Automotive with ten dealerships in Michigan and Ohio.

MEDIA CONTACT:  Colleen Robar, 313-207-5960, crobar@robarpr.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mark-wahlberg-and-jay-feldman-donate-1-100-tablet-computers-to-beaumont-301043050.html

SOURCE Feldman Automotive

