Mark Ushpol appointed EVP, Americas business area at Suominen

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’770 -0.1%  SPI 15’679 -0.2%  Dow 45’014 0.7%  DAX 20’308.7300 0.4%  Euro 0.9305 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’942 0.5%  Gold 2’651 0.0%  Bitcoin 90’666 3.8%  Dollar 0.8828 -0.2%  Öl 72.3 -0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Stadler Rail217818Partners Group2460882Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Ratgeber ETF-Sparen: Bestnote "Hervorragend" für Yuh: 6 Top ETFs ohne Trading-Gebühren! Jetzt starten (Werbung)
Analysten sehen für Bayer-Aktie Luft nach oben
Scaramucci: Trump könnte Bitcoin auf 150'000 Dollar katapultieren
Hannover Rück-Aktie erhält von Deutsche Bank AG Bewertung: Buy
Swiss Re-Analyse: Deutsche Bank AG bewertet Swiss Re-Aktie mit Hold in neuer Analyse
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Suominen Corporation Aktie [Valor: 1303260 / ISIN: FI0009010862]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
05.12.2024 14:00:00

Mark Ushpol appointed EVP, Americas business area at Suominen

Suominen Corporation
2.07 EUR 0.49%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Suominen Corporation’s stock exchange release on December 5, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. EET

Mark Ushpol has been appointed Executive Vice President, Americas business area at Suominen. He will be a member of Suominen's Executive Management Team and report to President and CEO Tommi Björnman. Ushpol will start in his new position on January 6, 2025.

Mr. Ushpol joins Suominen from Ahlstrom, where he worked as Executive Vice President of the Food & Consumer Packaging division and as a member of the Executive Management Team.

"Mark has a strong experience in leading industrial business and operations. He also has industry knowledge and proven record in successfully executing company goals. I am sure he will be a valued member in our Executive Management Team and support us in our journey towards profitable growth,” says Tommi Björnman, President and CEO of Suominen.

Mark Ushpol’s CV and picture are attached to this release.

SUOMINEN CORPORATION
Corporate Communications

For more information, please contact:
Tommi Björnman, President & CEO, tel. +358 10 214 3018

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2023 were EUR 450.9 million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.suominen.fi


Attachments