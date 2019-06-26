26.06.2019 03:05:00

Mark Singer Joins Blackhawk Network as Managing Director, Asia Pacific

Singer is a seasoned leader with proven success in global business entry and expansion

PLEASANTON, California, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Branded payments provider Blackhawk Network today announced that Mark Singer has joined the company as managing director, Asia Pacific. In his new role, Singer will lead Blackhawk's operations in Asia-Pacific markets.

A payments industry veteran, Singer has nearly two decades of experience in senior management roles, including eight years of experience in the Asia-Pacific region. Before joining Blackhawk, he served as senior vice president Asia at the payment technology company, InComm. Prior to that, Singer played a key role in establishing Coinstar's gift card distribution business in Europe and managed European operations for Marriott Hotel's global incentive and gift card marketing division.

"Mark is an accomplished leader, and we are pleased to welcome him to Blackhawk," said Greg Brown, Blackhawk senior vice president of international. "His extensive payments experience and proven track record leading businesses in Australia, New Zealand and Asia Pacific markets make him a strong addition to our international leadership team."

Talbott Roche, CEO and president added, "As demand for branded payments continues to increase across the globe, Mark will help us continue our successful expansion in this key region."

As managing director, Asia Pacific, Singer will be based out of Hong Kong and report to Brown.

About Blackhawk Network
Blackhawk Network delivers branded payment programs to meet our partners' business objectives. We collaborate with our partners to innovate, translating market trends in branded payments to increase reach, loyalty and revenue. With a presence in over 26 countries, we reliably execute branded payment programs in over 100 countries worldwide. Join us as we shape the future of global branded payments.

Blackhawk is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. For more information, please visit blackhawknetwork.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Courtney Brunkow
303-717-9575
courtney@fletchergroupllc.com

SOURCE Blackhawk Network

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

25.06.19
Gold steigt auf 6-Jahreshoch
25.06.19
Vontobel: derimail - BRC mit Chance auf Coupon-Verdopplung
25.06.19
SMI bleibt im Konsolidierungsmodus
25.06.19
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Neues Allzeithoch wird verkauft / ABB – Bodenbildung läuft an
24.06.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.60% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Georg Fischer AG, Logitech, Dufry
24.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
14.06.19
Beyond Meat: Ist der Hype schon verpufft?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

19.06.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Mai 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Schwächt US-Präsident Trump die Attraktivität des US-Dollars?
Tesla-Aktie: Nachfragesorgen lassen Analysten skeptischer werden
Warum der Euro zum Dollar auf ein Dreimonatshoch steigt - Franken so stark wie zuletzt in 2017
US-Börsen mit Verlusten -- SMI zum Handelsende stabil -- DAX geht im Minus in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot
Santhera-Aktie kann Gewinne nicht halten: EU-Zulassungsantrag für Idebenon einen Schritt weiter
Novartis-Aktie legt zu: Emricasan-Studie von Conatus erreicht nicht primären Endpunkt
AbbVie will Botox-Hersteller Allergan schlucken - Allergan-Aktie schiesst hoch, AbbVie-Aktie verliert
Experte: Handelsstreit könnte Ölpreis in die Tiefe reissen
Credit Suisse-Aktie gibt ab: Verkauf von InvestLab an Allfunds
Darum steigt der Euro über 1,14 Dollar - pendelt zum Franken weiter um 1,11

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen mit Verlusten -- SMI zum Handelsende stabil -- DAX geht im Minus in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot
Der heimische Markt beendete den Handel wenig bewegt. Dagegen gaben der deutsche Leitindex sowie die Börsen in Fernost am Dienstag nach. In den USA dominierten Abschläge das Bild.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB