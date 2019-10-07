<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
07.10.2019 22:30:00

Mark O’Neil Joins CarMax’s Board of Directors

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) today announced its board of directors has elected Mark O’Neil as a director, effective today.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Amazon / Apple / Microsoft 50052645 55.00 % 9.20 %
BP Plc. / Eni S.p.A. / Royal Dutch Shell Plc. (AMS) / Total S.A. 50052646 69.00 % 8.60 %
Adidas AG / Puma SE 50052647 69.00 % 8.20 %

Mark F. O’Neil, 61, retired as COO of Cox Automotive in March 2019. He was named to that position in 2016 following Cox’s acquisition of Dealertrack, a publicly traded provider of software solutions and services for automotive retailers. O’Neil was chief executive officer of Dealertrack and a member of its board from 2001 until 2015, served as president from 2001 to 2014 and chairman from 2005 to 2015. O’Neil worked on the development and rollout of CarMax and served in various roles at CarMax from 1992 until 2000, including as vice president from 1997 to 2000.

"Mark is an automotive industry veteran with significant experience in bringing digital innovations to market,” said Bill Nash, chief executive officer of CarMax. "I am thrilled he is joining our board and we look forward to leveraging his expertise as we continue to build a seamless integration between the in-store and online customer experience.”

About CarMax

CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer of used cars, revolutionized the automotive retail industry by driving integrity, honesty and transparency in every interaction. CarMax continues to innovate and is currently rolling out an omni-channel experience, providing customers the option to complete transactions entirely from home, in store, or in a seamless combination of both. CarMax has more than 200 stores nationwide, and during the latest fiscal year sold nearly 750,000 used cars and 450,000 wholesale vehicles at its in-store auctions. With more than 25,000 associates, CarMax is proud to have been recognized for 15 consecutive years as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®. For more information, visit www.carmax.com.

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu CarMax Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu CarMax Inc.mehr Analysen

02.10.18 CarMax Peer Perform Wolfe Research
27.09.18 CarMax Outperform Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
06.06.18 CarMax Buy Gabelli & Co
22.12.17 CarMax Outperform Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
05.10.17 CarMax Perform Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:27
Chinesische Zentralbank setzt Goldkäufe fort
13:30
Vontobel: Branchenführer LVMH mit guten Aussichten?
11:11
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Sunrise Communications Group AG
10:17
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09:25
SMI vor entscheidender Woche
08:07
Das Fass läuft über
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

04.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die angeschlagene Weltwirtschaft schwächt
24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

CarMax Inc. 85.68 2.27% CarMax Inc.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bei Handelsdeal zwischen USA und China: Diese Währungen sollten Anleger im Blick behalten
Apple Card: In Zukunft überall erhältlich
ABB-Aktien finden nicht aus dem Tief
Wall Street beendet Handel tiefer -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Gewinnen -- Japans Börse letztlich schwächer
Marc Cuban: Amazon-Aktien im Wert von einer Milliarde
Novartis-Tochter AveXis stellt positive Studiendaten zu Zolgensma vor - Novartis-Aktie legt zu
Das ist im letzten Quartal für Anleger wichtig
Hier ist Tesla das meist verkaufte Auto
OSRAM-Aktie und ams-Titel unter Druck: ams verfehlt Mindestannahmeschwelle und will weiter um OSRAM kämpfen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street beendet Handel tiefer -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Gewinnen -- Japans Börse letztlich schwächer
Die heimische Börse profitierte zum Wochenstart von ihren defensiven Schwergewichten. Auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt konnte der DAX zulegen. Der US-Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich in der neuen Woche mit roten Vorzeichen. Zum Wochenauftakt prägten in Japan unterdessen leicht rote Vorzeichen das Bild.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB