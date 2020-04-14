+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
14.04.2020 02:48:00

Mark L. Madrid is recognized by Continental Who's Who

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark L. Madrid is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of Business, Leadership, and Non-Profits as a Chief Executive Officer at Latino Business Action Network (LBAN).  LBAN collaborates with Stanford Graduate School of Business to champion the Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative.            

LBAN, a 501(c)(3) organization, aims to strengthen the United States by empowering Latinx leaders to grow substantial firms that create jobs, develop leaders and spawn a new generation of influential U.S. companies.  By 2025, LBAN's goal is to double the number of $10+ million, $100+ million, $1+ billion Latino-owned businesses in the U.S. Mr. Madrid joined as CEO in April of 2017.  He was recognized as the 2019 Silicon Valley Nonprofit CEO of the Year by the Silicon Valley Business Journal.

In addition to his role at LBAN, Mr. Madrid is an Honorary Colonel of the United States Army, Founding Member of the Silicon Valley Business Journal Leadership Trust, member of the Forbes Nonprofit Council and creator of the Mark L. Madrid Scholarships, which are awarded to Latino and Latina college students who major in business at the University of Texas at Austin, the University of Notre Dame, and Texas State University.

Previously, he was the President and CEO of the Greater Austin Hispanic Chamber of Commerce from 2014 to 2017. During his leadership, the chamber was honored as the 2015 United States Hispanic Chamber of the Year.

Before entering the world of non-profits, Mr. Madrid's career began on Wall Street, working for J.P. Morgan. After having to shut down a bank during the height of the Great Recession, he pivoted his purpose and legacy to champion equity and inclusiveness in order to create economic development opportunity for all.

In recognition of academic achievements, Mr. Madrid earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Texas at Austin McCombs School of Business where he graduated with honors and earned designation as Endowed Presidential Scholar. He went on to attend the University of Notre DameMendoza College of Business, receiving a master's degree in non-profit administration, cum laude.

For Mr. Madrid's excellence as a humanitarian, he has received numerous awards and recognitions including the Jefferson Award, University of Notre Dame Rev. Theodore M. Hesburgh CSC Founder's Award, Community Emerging Legacy Award by the University of Texas at Austin Division of Diversity and Community Engagement, Mendoza's Alumni Service Award by the University of Notre DameMendoza College of Business and the American Airlines Extra Mile Award.

Mr. Madrid is the 2020 Recipient of the Latino Leaders Maestro Award in the Category of Leadership for his lifetime accomplishments as a distinguished influencer in promoting Latinx entrepreneurship and for his legacy as advisor, entrepreneur, diversity business promoter, civic champion, all which place him as one of the most exemplary Latino leaders in the United States.  In 2018 he was named one of the top Latino leaders in the United States by the National Diversity Council.

For the University of Texas at Austin McCombs School of Business Centennial Celebration, Mr. Madrid was one of 60 BBA alumni featured in a campaign celebrating the 80,000+ alumni.  The San Francisco Business Times named Mr. Madrid one of ten OUTstanding Voices in the Bay Area for his standout presence as a role model in advocating for a safer, more inclusive space for LGBTQ employees and the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce named him the 2017 LGBT Advocate of the Year.

Mr. Madrid serves on the Board of Trustees of Scholarship America, the nation's leading nonprofit scholarship and educational support organization, and Texas State University McCoy College of Business. Outside of work, Mr. Madrid is a competitive runner, an Ambassador for the Live A Great Story movement and a bold advocate for veterans. He enjoys spending time with his partner Dan and family: dad Marcos, mom Maria, sisters Mary and Dianna, and niece Neely.

Mr. Madrid dedicates this recognition to the CEO of Young Brands Greg Creed and life mentor Roxanne Spillett.

For more information, please visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/markmadrid/

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mark-l-madrid-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301039739.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 8.62
5.61 %
UBS Group 9.68
4.42 %
Swiss Re 78.12
3.33 %
Sika 167.60
2.98 %
LafargeHolcim 37.65
2.90 %
Swisscom 517.00
-0.50 %
Lonza Grp 399.30
-0.60 %
Roche Hldg G 308.70
-1.20 %
Geberit 406.90
-1.21 %
Nestle 102.22
-1.90 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09.04.20
From Shopping to Dividends to Travel, Changes Likely
09.04.20
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRCs auf Gaming Unternehmen
09.04.20
Weekly Hits: Disruptive Technologie – Der Fortschritt geht weiter / Adobe, Salesforce, Logitech – Die Home-Office-Ausstatter / Rohstoffmonitor – März 2020
09.04.20
Wie viel Risiko gehen die Anleger vor dem Osterwochenende?
06.04.20
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV
06.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus and the economy: a Q&A with Keith Wade
08.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus: the views from our private assets experts
07.04.20
Schroders: A new social contract - sustainable investing during the Covid-19 crisis
mehr
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Airlines abgestossen: Ändert Warren Buffett seine Meinung gegenüber Bitcoin?
Bullish trotz Corona: Institutionelle Investoren besonders optimistisch
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 15: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Gewinnmitnahmen an der Wall Street: Dow beendet Montagshandel mit Verlusten
Virgin Galactic-CEO: Milliarden-Beteiligung von einer Steueroase in die nächste verlagert
Amazon will in Corona-Krise weitere 75.000 Mitarbeiter einstellen - Aktie auf Rekordkurs
Ausnahme für Amazon in Apples App Store?
Pessimistische Experten: Könnte der Ölpreis unter 20 Dollar gedrückt werden?
Digitalwährungen im Fokus: So bewegen sich Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum & Co. am Ostersonntag

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen fester ins Osterwochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der DAX konnten sich mit Aufschlägen ins verlängerte Wochenende verabschieden.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB