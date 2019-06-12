Mark Brace Accepted Into Forbes Real Estate Council

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mark Brace, principal of Brace Homes, an 8 person team under the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices MI Real Estate brokerage, has been accepted into Forbes Real Estate Council, an invitation-only community for executives in the real estate industry.

Mark Brace was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Mark into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Real Estate Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Mark has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Mark will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Mark will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"I am very excited to start my journey on the Forbes RE Council. I know it will not only allow me to positively impact my community & clients but will also allow me to help raise the standard within the Real Estate community on a local & national level."

