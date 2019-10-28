Mark Anthony Grimaldi's new book "RetireSMART! How to Plan for a Tax-Free Retirement" is an eye-opening examination of the amount of taxes 401(k)s are costing retirees.

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mr. Grimaldi, a Certified Fund Specialist with a degree in Economics from Albany State University and practicing economist with over thirty years of experience in the field, has completed his new book "RetireSMART! How to Plan for a Tax-Free Retirement": an explanation of how every American can use the code tax just like the wealthy.

In his acclaimed first book, "The Money Compass", practicing economist Mark Anthony Grimaldi shocked his readers by showing them how their 401(k) plans benefited no one but Uncle Sam.

In this follow-up, he dives deeper into the subject and proves once and for all that a 401(k) plan might be the single biggest hindrance to a secure Tax-Free retirement. This nationally recognized economist will give readers a guide on how they can improve their retirement with 3 simple steps. So if readers would rather "spend" their retirement savings as opposed to "spend" their retirement savings paying taxes, buy this book and follow his 3 simple steps and RetireSMART!

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Anthony Grimaldi's eye-opening book is an invaluable resource for anyone seeking to maximize their retirement savings and minimize their tax burden.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "RetireSMART! How to Plan for a Tax-Free Retirement" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

