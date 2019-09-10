10.09.2019 01:00:00

Mark Abdoo, FDA and Alonza Cruse, FDA Speaking at 14th Annual FDA Inspections Summit, Oct. 23-25, 2019

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 14th Annual FDA Inspections Summit
**Presented by FDAnews**
Oct. 23-25, 2019Bethesda, MD
http://www.fdanews.com/fdainspectionssummit

Mark Abdoo, Associate Commissioner for Global Policy and Strategy and Alonza Cruse, Director, Office of Pharmaceutical Quality Operations, ORA have been confirmed as speakers at the14th Annual FDA Inspections Summit.

So much has changed since last year's Inspections Summit that it sometimes feels difficult to keep up. The FDA is focused on any number of new topics including the US/EU mutual recognition agreement, the shift from QSR to ISO 13485:2016, CRO-vendor oversight requirements and much more. But one thing that hasn't changed is that they are still doing inspections and the regulated community is still making mistakes.

Manufacturers can't afford to be caught off guard. Warning letters and 483 citations can cost them time, energy and money.

Come to Washington, DC, Oct. 23-25, for the 14th Annual FDA Inspections Summit, the must-attend conference of the regulatory year from FDAnews.

  • Meet the FDAers whose actions spell fortune or failure; lawyers and consultants; industry hot-shots who've figured out how to navigate a hyper-regulated milieu and still prosper
  • Drug, device and clinical separate tracks. There'll be panels aimed specifically at the issues that affect drug and devicemakers and clinical trials professionals
  • Pre-conference drug, device and clinical workshops filled with tips and tricks to help manufacturers sail through their next inspection.

Attend in person or live-stream the summit. The entire conference, including standout pre-conference workshops, is available in real time via livestreaming. Register by September 20 to take advantage of the early bird registration discounts.

Who Will Benefit:

  • Drugmakers
  • Devicemakers
  • Biologics firms
  • Clinical trials
  • Clinical research organizations
  • Diagnostics firms
  • Executive suite
  • Manufacturing/GMP
  • QA/QC
  • Regulatory affairs
  • Strategic planners
  • Legal counsel
  • Consultants

Conference Details
14h Annual FDA Inspections Summit
**Presented by FDAnews**
Oct. 23-25, 2019Bethesda, MD
http://www.fdanews.com/fdainspectionssummit

Tuition:
Early Bird Registration (until Sept. 20, 2019): Complete Summit $1,797
Regular Registration (Sept. 21, 2019 on): Complete Summit $1,997
Additional pricing and livestreaming options are available online.

Easy Ways to Register:
Online: http://www.fdanews.com/fdainspectionssummit
By phone: 888-838-5578 or 703-538-7600

About FDAnews:
FDAnews is the premier provider of domestic and international regulatory, legislative, and business news and information for executives in industries regulated by the US FDA and the European Medicines Agency. Pharmaceutical and medical device professionals rely on FDAnews' print and electronic newsletters, books and conferences to stay in compliance with international standards and the FDA's complex and ever-changing regulations.

 

SOURCE Annual FDA Inspections Summit

SMI kommt von neuem Allzeithoch zurück -- DAX etwas fester -- Dow Jones endet stabil -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen mehrheitlich im Plus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Montag schlussendlich nach unten. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich etwas höher. Die US-Börsen gingen verhalten optimistisch in die neue Woche. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten überwog zum Wochenauftakt der Optimismus.

