|
07.10.2019 03:00:00
Marjan Kiepura shares his acclaimed Frederic Chopin CD
NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pianist Marjan Kiepura shares his acclaimed Frederic Chopin CD entitled, "Images of a Homeland," on YouTube in anticipation of the 210th birthday celebration on March 1, 2020 of this great composer.
There are 14 Mazurkas, 3 Waltzes including the "L'Adieu" Waltz; E-Flat Nocturne Op. 9, No. 2, Prelude No. 15 "Raindrop" and the Polonaise Op. 40, No. 1 in A Major, "Military." YouTube visitors can listen to the CD, or click on the Playlist for individual tracks. Prior uploads to YouTube by Marjan are performances with verbal introductions of Chopin works in 2011 and 2018, below.
The complete CD released in 2000, is available from http://www.cdbaby.com or http://www.patriamusic.com.
Marjan Kiepura, who has made a particular specialty of Chopin's Mazurkas over many years, believes they provide the key to Chopin's personality and in particular, to his idiomatic Polish traits. Marjan's own family connection to Chopin has been informed by his illustrious parents, the singers Marta Eggerth and the celebrated Polish tenor Jan Kiepura, both of whom sang Chopin repertoire.
Contact: Marjan Kiepura
917-573-0218
kiepura@kiepura.com
SOURCE Marjan Kiepura
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst wieder über 12'000er Marke -- Wall Street fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Freitag schlussendlich zulegen. Der deutsche Markt kletterte ins Plus. Der Arbeitsmarktbericht sorgte für Entspannung an den US-Börsen. Japan und Hongkong fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung, während an der Börse in China feiertagsbedingt kein Handel stattfand.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}