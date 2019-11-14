+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
14.11.2019 23:49:00

Marine Products Corporation to Present at 2019 Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference

ATLANTA, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) announced today that it will present at the 2019 Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference in Dallas on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 4:35 p.m. Eastern Time

The presentation will provide a corporate overview, highlight the products that Marine Products Corporation provides and discuss the most recently published financial results.  Management's remarks and presentation slides will be available in real time on Marine Products Corporation investor website, marineproductscorp.com and also archived for a period of 90 days following the presentation.

Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) designs, manufactures and distributes premium-branded Chaparral sterndrive, Vortex jet drive and outboard pleasure boats, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.  The Company continues to diversify its product lines through product innovation.  With premium brands, a solid capital structure, and a strong independent dealer network, Marine Products Corporation is prepared to capitalize on opportunities to increase its market share and to generate superior financial performance to build long-term shareholder value.  For more information on Marine Products Corporation visit our website at marineproductscorp.com.

For information contact:

BEN M. PALMER
Chief Financial Officer
(404) 321-7910
irdept@marineproductscorp.com 

JIM LANDERS
Vice President, Corporate Finance
(404) 321-2162
jlanders@marineproductscorp.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marine-products-corporation-to-present-at-2019-southwest-ideas-investor-conference-300958895.html

SOURCE Marine Products Corporation

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:47
Gold behauptet sich
11:00
Amun startet mit ETPs in CHF an der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV
10:16
Vontobel: derimail - Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09:30
SMI dehnt Verschnaufpause aus
09:26
Weekly-Hits: Europäischer Chemiesektor & Facebook
11.11.19
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, Swatch Group AG, Dufry AG
11.11.19
Raiffeisen: Newsletter Strukturierte Anlageprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.11.19
Schroders Institutional Investor Study 2019
08.11.19
Schroders: Lässt sich eine Energieklemme vermeiden?
31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
mehr
Amun startet mit ETPs in CHF an der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Sunrise-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Umsatz und Gewinn gesteigert - begräbt UPC-Deal gegen Strafzahlung
Schindler will thyssenkrupp-Liftsparte nicht kaufen
Zurich Insurance setzt sich ehrgeizige Ziele - Aktie dreht leicht ins Plus
Diese S&P 500-Aktien sind bei Anlegern am beliebtesten
Dow schliesst freundlich -- SMI beendet Handel etwas tiefer -- DAX letztlich mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot
Twitter-Krieg zwischen Elon Musk und David Einhorn: Folgt ein persönliches Treffen?
Bâloise-Aktie verliert deutlich: Kräftiges Wachstum im Lebengeschäft - Prämieneinnahmen gestiegen
Eurokurs fällt auf tiefsten Stand seit einem Monat - auch zum Franken tiefer
US-Börsen gehen kaum verändert aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX: Leichter in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Canopy Growth-Aktie rauscht nach unten: Canopy Growth enttäuscht beim Umsatz und macht mehr Verlust

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen gehen kaum verändert aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX: Leichter in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt gab im Donnerstagshandel ebenso wie der deutsche Leitindex nach. An den US-Börsen rückte der Handelsstreit wieder stärker in den Fokus. Die Börsen in Fernost schlugen am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB