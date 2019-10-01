|
Marine Products Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Share Repurchases
ATLANTA, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) announced today that during the third quarter of 2019 it purchased 85,354 shares under its share repurchase program.
Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) designs, manufactures and distributes premium-branded Chaparral sterndrive, jet drive and outboard pleasure boats, and Robalo offshore sport fishing boats. The Company continues to diversify its product lines through product innovation. With premium brands, a solid capital structure, and a strong independent dealer network, Marine Products Corporation is prepared to capitalize on opportunities to increase its market share and to generate superior financial performance to build long-term shareholder value. For more information on Marine Products Corporation visit our website at www.marineproductscorp.com.
For information contact:
BEN M. PALMER
Chief Financial Officer
(404) 321-7910
irdept@marineproductscorp.com
JIM LANDERS
Vice President, Corporate Finance
(404) 321-2162
jlanders@marineproductscorp.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marine-products-corporation-announces-third-quarter-2019-share-repurchases-300929192.html
SOURCE Marine Products Corporation
