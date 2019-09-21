+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
21.09.2019 01:26:00

Marine Debris Collection Event

ST. MARKS, Fla., Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, September 13th, the Southern Waste Information eXchange, Inc. (SWIX), in partnership with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), U.S. Fish & Wildlife Services (FWS), Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), Florida State University's Center for Biomedical & Toxicological Research (CBTR) and Marpan Recycling held an Operation Marine Debris.  This event was conducted by the Southeast Marine Debris Cleanup Initiative (SMDCI) which is a program operated by the Southern Waste Information eXchange, Inc., a 501(c)(3) non-profit.  Operation Marine Debris is community-based marine debris removal and prevention initiative. 

During the event, volunteers collected 660 pounds pounds of materials. See photos and collection results below.   

These marine debris collection events are designed to clean up waste material and litter to enhance and protect our irreplaceable natural marine environment and local economies. 

For additional information contact Gene Jones at (850) 386-6280 work, (850) 459-9090 cell or by email: gene@swixusa.org.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marine-debris-collection-event-300922740.html

SOURCE Southern Waste Information eXchange, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

20.09.19
Saudi-Arabien kaschiert Probleme zu Hause
20.09.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Johnson & Johnson, Walt Disney Co, 3M Co
20.09.19
Vontobel: derimail - 100% Kapitalschutz-Chance mit «Lock-in-Feature»
20.09.19
SMI - Optimisten übernehmen das Ruder
20.09.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Fallender Trendkanal klar intakt / Adecco – Aufwärtskorrektur beendet?
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
16.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
12.09.19
Schroders: Wie geht es weiter für Chinas A-Aktien?
06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tim Draper prophezeit einen Bitcoinkurs von über 250'000 US-Dollar
KW 38: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Angriff auf saudische Ölförderanlagen: Möglicher Wendepunkt auch für den Aktienmarkt?
Deshalb gibt der Eurokurs zum Franken ab
China senkt neuen Referenzzins erneut
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Thomas Cook-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: Verhandlungen über zusätzliches Kapital
SMI und DAX gehen stabil ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Schmolz+Bickenbach-CEO: Müssen Stellen abbauen - Prüfen Verkauf von Immobilien - Aktie gefragt
Huawei erfindet das Smartphone neu, enthüllt bahnbrechende HUAWEI Mate 30-Serie

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen stabil ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche DAX verabschieden sich kaum bewegt ins Wochenende. An den US-Börsen herrscht vor dem Wochenende leichter Optimismus. Die asiatischen Märkte entwickelten sich am Freitag freundlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB