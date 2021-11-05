SMI 12’384 -0.2%  SPI 15’989 -0.2%  Dow 36’124 -0.1%  DAX 16’071 0.3%  Euro 1.0565 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’369 0.8%  Gold 1’791 0.0%  Bitcoin 56’387 0.6%  Dollar 0.9166 0.5%  Öl 81.1 0.2% 
Marimekko Oy Aktie [Valor: 472570 / ISIN: FI0009007660]
05.11.2021 13:45:00

Marimekko Corporation: Managers' transactions

Marimekko Oy
77.60 EUR 2.78%
Marimekko Corporation, Managers’ transactions, 5 November 2021 at 2.45 p.m.

Marimekko Corporation: Managers' transactions

Based on an authorization given by Marimekko’s AGM on 14 April 2021, the Board of Directors of Marimekko decided to transfer free of charge Marimekko shares held by the company to the members of Marimekko Management Group in accordance with the terms of the long-term bonus system established in 2018. Pursuant to the resolution, shares have been transferred as follows:

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Wikberg, Riika Kaisa
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Marimekko Corporation
LEI: 74370053IOY42B9YJ350

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370053IOY42B9YJ350_20211105104259_14

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-11-05
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007660
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 645 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 645 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

MARIMEKKO CORPORATION
Released by: Corporate Communications, Anna Tuominen, tel. +358 40 584 6944


DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media

Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company’s product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. Marimekko products are sold in about 40 countries. In 2020, brand sales of the products worldwide amounted to EUR 286 million and the company's net sales were EUR 124 million. Roughly 150 Marimekko stores serve customers around the globe. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 420 people. The company’s share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.?www.marimekko.com


