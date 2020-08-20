<
20.08.2020 15:21:00

Marielle Noble remains in Duni Group

BOX, Sweden, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marielle Noble has decided to accept an offer of a position as EVP Communication and Strategic Development and will thereby remain in the Group and the Duni Group management team. Marielle Noble resigned in June from her current role as EVP Communication and Customer Experience.

Her responsibilities will, apart from communication and brand, be strategic development in above all the digital transformation and innovation.

"Marielle has a solid experience of the company and strong strategic and digital competence that meet our needs in an excellent way. We are happy that Marielle will remain in the Group", says Mats Lindroth, acting President and CEO. 

For additional information please contact:
Mats Lindroth, acting President and CEO, +46 40 10 62 00

Duni Group is a market leader in attractive, sustainable and convenient products for table setting and take-away. The Group markets and sells two brands, Duni and BioPak, which are represented in more than 40 markets. Duni Group has some 2,400 employees in 24 countries, headquarters in Malmö and production units in Sweden, Germany, Poland, New Zealand and Thailand. Duni Group is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm under the ticker name "DUNI". ISIN-code is SE 0000616716. Duni.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/duni-ab/r/marielle-noble-remains-in-duni-group,c3176693

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/295/3176693/1294872.pdf

Marielle Noble remains in Duni Group

https://news.cision.com/duni-ab/i/sustainability-korallskog-22x8cm,c2813938

Sustainability korallskog 22x8cm

 

 

 

 

 

