09.10.2019 00:20:00

Maricopa Community Introduces Plans with Attached RV Garages

MARICOPA, Ariz., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Arizona, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce a preview of Seasons at Palo Brea II, a new Maricopa community showcasing the builder's sought-after Seasons™ Collection and traditional floor plans, including four with attached RV garages.

MDC Richmond American Home Logo (PRNewsfoto/M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.)

Community Preview Event  RichmondAmerican.com/PaloBreaEvent 
Prospective homebuyers and real estate agents are invited to attend a sneak peek of Seasons at Palo Brea II, which will offer four plans with attached RV garages, in addition to two others. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, and attendees can tour three unfurnished model homes.

More about Seasons at Palo Brea II   RichmondAmerican.com/PaloBreaII

  • New single- and two-story homes from the upper $200s
  • Six versatile floor plans
  • Attached RV garages available
  • Community parks, playgrounds and volleyball court
  • Hundreds of ways to personalize fixtures and finishes

Seasons at Palo Brea II is located at 44248 W. Palo Olmo Road in Maricopa. Call 480.500.7622 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.
Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 205,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maricopa-community-introduces-plans-with-attached-rv-garages-300934296.html

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

08.10.19
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
08.10.19
Konjunktursorgen und Unsicherheit | BX Swiss TV
08.10.19
Ölpreise ohne klare Richtung
08.10.19
Vontobel: derimail - US-Tech Werte mit doppleter Renditechance
08.10.19
Zinsfantasien halten SMI in der Spur
07.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Sunrise Communications Group AG
07.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

04.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die angeschlagene Weltwirtschaft schwächt
24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
mehr
Konjunktursorgen und Unsicherheit | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Apple Card: In Zukunft überall erhältlich
Experte zum Ende des Bullenmarktes: Anleger müssen ihre Strategie jetzt dringend prüfen
ABB-Aktien finden nicht aus dem Tief
Wall Street beendet Handel tiefer -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Gewinnen -- Japans Börse letztlich schwächer
Das ist im letzten Quartal für Anleger wichtig
Wall Street schliesst mit Verlusten -- SMI verliert am Dienstag deutlich -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost verbuchen Zuwächse
Sunrise erhält für UPC-Deal Rückendeckung von Ethos
ARYZTA-Aktie büsst ein: ARYZTA kommt organisch 2018/19 nicht vom Fleck
Novartis-Tochter AveXis stellt positive Studiendaten zu Zolgensma vor - Novartis-Aktie legt zu
Autoneum-Aktien nach weiterer Gewinnwarnung und Absetzung des CEO markant tiefer

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street schliesst mit Verlusten -- SMI verliert am Dienstag deutlich -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost verbuchen Zuwächse
Die Sorge vor einem neu aufflammenden Handelskonflikt belastete die US-Börsen. Auch am heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigten sich die Anleger anfällig für politische Störfeuer. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte klare Abschläge. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten herrschte am Dienstag gute Stimmung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB