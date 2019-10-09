Maricopa Community Introduces Plans with Attached RV Garages

MARICOPA, Ariz., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Arizona, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce a preview of Seasons at Palo Brea II, a new Maricopa community showcasing the builder's sought-after Seasons™ Collection and traditional floor plans, including four with attached RV garages.

Prospective homebuyers and real estate agents are invited to attend a sneak peek of Seasons at Palo Brea II, which will offer four plans with attached RV garages, in addition to two others. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, and attendees can tour three unfurnished model homes.

New single- and two-story homes from the upper $200s

Six versatile floor plans

Attached RV garages available

Community parks, playgrounds and volleyball court

Hundreds of ways to personalize fixtures and finishes

Seasons at Palo Brea II is located at 44248 W. Palo Olmo Road in Maricopa. Call 480.500.7622 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 205,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

