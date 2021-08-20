SMI 12’416 0.1%  SPI 15’918 0.2%  Dow 35’084 0.6%  DAX 15’808 0.3%  Euro 1.0733 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’148 0.6%  Gold 1’782 0.2%  Bitcoin 44’321 3.4%  Dollar 0.9178 -0.1%  Öl 65.2 -2.1% 
20.08.2021 20:29:00

Maria Milian Sobarzo, MD, FACOG is recognized by Continental Who's Who

KATY, Texas, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maria Milian Sobarzo, MD, FACOG, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted OBGYN for her many years of outstanding service in the field of Obstetrics and Gynecology.             

A specialist with over 32 years of experience in the field, she specializes in minimally invasive procedures, and regularly performs robotic procedures at her practice Advanced Women's Wellness. Located at 21402 Provincial Blvd in Katy, TX, she offers a wide range of wellness and health services.

Dr. Sobarzo originally worked in Obstetrics and Gynecology for over 25 years, but realized she wanted to focus primarily on Gynecology. She is a passionate advocate for reproductive health, and will do everything she can to help her patients feel their best. She has extensive experience with women's health issues, including routine examinations, contraception, laparoscopy, menopause, uterine fibroids, ovarian cysts, and other issues. Dr. Sobarzo works with Dr. Allyson Patronella and a talented team to help every patient receive the best possible gynecological care.

She performs hysterectomies both laparoscopically and with open laparotomy. Dr. Sobarzo performs hysteroscopies, uterine endometrial ablations, and Myosure procedures. In her daily work, she also performs in-office procedures, such as colposcopies, biopsies of the cervix, vagina, and vulva, Endocervical/endometrial biopsies, cryotherapy, LEEP procedures, IUD insertion and removal, and Nexplanon placements.

Dr. Sobarzo is a Certified Legacy Provider of the hormone replacement therapy bioTE Advanced Women's Wellness offers the MonaLisa Touch Vaginal Rejuvenation Procedure, which uses gentle lasers to create collagen growth and a healing response to restimulate the vagina. Advanced Women's Wellness is the first practice in the Houston area to use DySIS, the latest advancement in in-office colposcopy technology. In addition, they also utilize Loop Electrosurgical Excision Procedure (LEEP) as an in-office procedure that can cut away a thin layer of the cervix to remove abnormal cells.

Born in Cuba, Dr. Sobarzo moved to the United States at age 7. She grew up in Sweeny, Texas and attended Texas A&M, earning both her Bachelor of Science degree in 1981, and her Medical degree in 1985. To hone her skills, she then completed a residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Arkansas in 1989. Dr. Sobarzo is a board-certified Fellow in Obstetrics and Gynecology by the American Congress of Obstetrics and Gynecology (FACOG), and has been serving the Katy/West Houston area since 1989. She also practices at Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.

To give back to her community, she volunteers with Living Water and the Make a Wish Foundation. Awards for her accomplished work include an award for Advanced Women's Wellness as the winner of the Living Best of Reader's Choice Award in 2016.

When she isn't working, Dr. Sobarzo enjoys singing in her church choir and running. She also loves spending quality time with her husband, Dr. Arturo, and her sons Gabriel, Daniel, Miguel, and Samuel. She speaks both English and Spanish.

She would like to dedicate this honorable recognition to Dr. Miller and Dr. Quark.

For more information, visit https://drsobarzo.com/.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maria-milian-sobarzo-md-facog-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301359817.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

﻿

