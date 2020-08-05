Margaritaville Resort Palm Springs Coming To The Desert In Fall 2020

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global lifestyle and hospitality brand, Margaritaville, and Davidson Hotels & Resorts today announced the transformation and upcoming opening of Margaritaville Resort Palm Springs. Located in the heart of the Uptown Design District, a historic playground for old-and-new Hollywood's elite, the resort is expected to open in fall 2020.

"We are thrilled to bring the Margaritaville lifestyle to Palm Springs as we open our first resort on the west coast," shared Tamara Baldanza-Dekker, Chief Marketing Officer, Margaritaville. "Margaritaville Resort Palm Springs will be the ultimate island oasis in the desert for travelers and locals seeking a much-needed escape."

Following a renovation and conversion of the pre-existing property, Riviera Palm Springs, just minutes from downtown Palm Springs, the resort will include 398-rooms, multiple Margaritaville-inspired dining options with indoor and outdoor seating, a St. Somewhere Spa, the city's largest resort spa, all-new family-oriented programming, and more than 40,000 square feet of combined wedding, meeting, and event space.

Fully reimagined by McBride Design to embody the brand's fun and escapism, Margaritaville Resort Palm Springs will combine the relaxed, mid-century Palm Springs aesthetic with Margaritaville's casual-luxe island feel. Freshly reinvented spacious guest rooms and suites will offer a private retreat for travelers to unwind with panoramic views of Palm Springs mountains and the resort grounds from private terraces and comfortable patios. Incorporating modern design touches with natural tropical tones, each room will offer stand-out amenities and a unique in-room dining menu featuring a sampling of dishes from each dining concept on property.

Nestled within a picturesque 16-acres, with sweeping views of the San Jacinto Mountains, Margaritaville Resort Palm Springs will feature relaxing outdoor experiences, including two pools and several tiki-hut inspired cabanas. While enjoying live music and entertainment, guests can indulge in family-friendly menus offering classic favorites with contemporary twists or simply sit back and enjoy a refreshing frozen drink.

"Palm Springs is an energetic city with its own distinct style, making it a great fit for the Margaritaville brand," said Matt Huss, General Manager, Margaritaville Resort Palm Springs. "Whether guests are here to enjoy the city's arts and culture, attend one of the many annual events such as Coachella or Modernism Week, or simply to enjoy the more than 350 days of sunshine per year that Palm Springs offers, Margaritaville Resort Palm Springs will offer something for everyone: a dynamic place to gather, celebrate, meet or relax."

The property will continue to be managed by award-winning hospitality management company, Davidson Hotels & Resorts, following the completion of the renovation and rebranding effort.

Margaritaville's portfolio of lodging concepts continues to expand on the West Coast; with two properties under brand conversion and development in San Diego, CA, including the Margaritaville Hotel San Diego Gaslamp Quarter to replace Hotel Solamar and Margaritaville Island Resort San Diego, replacing Paradise Point Resort & Spa. Both will be managed and operated by Davidson Hotels & Resorts, with openings slated for 2021.

For more information on Margaritaville Resort Palm Springs, please visit: http://www.margaritavilleresorts.com/%20margaritaville-resort-palm-springs.

About Margaritaville

Margaritaville, a state of mind since 1977, is a global lifestyle brand inspired by Jimmy Buffett, whose songs evoke a passion for tropical escape and relaxation.

Margaritaville features over 20 lodging locations and over 20 additional projects in the pipeline, with nearly half under construction, two gaming properties and over 60 food and beverage venues including signature concepts such as Margaritaville Restaurant, award-winning JWB Prime Steak and Seafood, 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill and LandShark Bar & Grill. More than 20 million travelers every year change their latitude and attitude with a visit to a Margaritaville resort, residential real estate destination, vacation club, vacation home rental or restaurant. Consumers can also escape everyday through a collection of Margaritaville lifestyle products including apparel, footwear, frozen concoction makers, home décor, a satellite radio station and more.

For more information on Margaritaville, visit www.margaritaville.com and follow Margaritaville on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Margaritaville

646-202-9782

margaritaville@finnpartners.com

About Davidson Hotels & Resorts

Davidson Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, full-service hospitality management company comprised of 54 existing hotels and resorts; more than 120 restaurants, bars and lounges; and nearly 1.5 million square feet of meeting space across the United States. Amassing one of the purest full-service hotel portfolios in the industry, Davidson, along with its lifestyle and luxury operating vertical, Pivot Hotels & Resorts, specializes in independent and branded assets in the upper-upscale to luxury segments. A trusted partner and preferred operator for Hilton, Hyatt, Kimpton, Marriott, and Margaritaville, Davidson offers a unique entrepreneurial management style and owners' mentality that provides the individualized personal service of a small company, enhanced by the breadth and depth of skill and experience of a larger company. For more information, visit www.davidsonhotels.com. Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhotelsresorts and Twitter: @Davidson_Hotels. Like us on Facebook: @DavidsonHotelsandResorts . Connect with us on LinkedIn: @Davidson_Hotels_and_Resorts.

MEDIA CONTACT:

bread & Butter

213.739.7985

margaritavilleps@wearebreadandbutter.com





View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/margaritaville-resort-palm-springs-coming-to-the-desert-in-fall-2020-301106712.html

SOURCE Margaritaville