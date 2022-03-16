|
16.03.2022 01:12:00
MESA,Ariz., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2019, The Marchand Institute has displayed a paragraph on all publications proudly stating their dedication to diversity, inclusion, and the maintenance of a workplace free of racism and sexism. This declaration, in accordance with our not-for-profit mission for women's health, is very much a part of what we are as a leading research institute. We strongly value the diverse backgrounds of our brilliant research staff, and seek to continue to add diverse individuals to our team. As of today, as a leader in surgical research, we now recommend that all research institutions follow our lead and include a statement on diversity and inclusion in all of their publications. From our perspective this is equally as important as the required statements disclosing conflicts of interest and sources of funding. An example of this statement can be found in our published works in many top level prestigious journals (JAMA, Gray Journal, etc.), and an example is below:
"Statement on Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion: The Marchand Institute remains committed to diversity and tolerance in its research, and actively maintains a workplace free of racism and sexism. Greater than half of the authors for this study are female, and many represent diverse backgrounds and under-represented ethnic groups."
Original statement at www.MarchandInstitute.org: https://marchandinstitute.org/marchand-institute-the-first-major-research-group-to-include-statement-of-diversity-and-inclusion-on-all-publications-now-recommends-for-all-research-institutions/
For More information please contact: Michelle Tennant, Publicist, Wasabi Media, 828-749-3200 Michelle@wasabipublicity.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marchand-institute-the-first-major-research-group-to-include-statement-of-diversity-and-inclusion-on-all-publications---now-recommends-for-all-research-institutions-301503567.html
SOURCE Marchand Institute for Minimally Invasive Surgery
Werbung
BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
Weitere Verhandlungen zwischen Ukraine und Russland | BX Swiss TV
Es finden weitere Verhandlungen zwischen der Ukraine und Russland statt. Die Hoffnung auf positive Resultate sorgt für Erholungen an den Aktienmärkten. So entwickelte sich beispielsweise der DAX letzten Mittwoch etwa um 8% nach oben, was einen der stärksten Tage des Indexes überhaupt entsprach.
Die Handelswoche startete mit der Fortsetzung der Gespräche zwischen den beiden Konfliktparteien. Dies resultierte in einem positiven Start für die Märkte in Europa.
Wie sich die Entscheidung der FED bezüglich eines Zinsschrittes auf die Märkte auswirken wird, bleibt abzuwarten. Es wird wird hierbei eher mit einer Anhebung des Zinses gerechnet. Welche Themen die Kurse in dieser Woche ausserdem beeinflussen, erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
|Typ
|Stop-Loss
|Hebel
|Symbol
|Short
|12’241.00
|16.83
|LSSMQU
|Short
|12’520.99
|11.93
|JSSMYU
|Short
|12’841.09
|9.00
|SMIR9U
|SMI-Kurs: 11’682.22
|15.03.2022 17:31:42
|Long
|11’238.49
|19.65
|OSSM2U
|Long
|10’780.34
|11.14
|OSSM4U
|Long
|10’387.10
|8.15
|JSSMVU
Inside Fonds
|10.03.22
|Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick - März 2022
|28.02.22
|Schroders: Bedeutung der Netto-Null-Emission für die Inflation
|28.02.22
|Schroders: Warum Unternehmensanleihen nicht mehr fantasielos sind
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg bleibt Belastungsfaktor: US-Börsen schliessen im Plus -- SMI letztendlich kaum verändert -- DAX beendet Handel knapp im Minus -- China-Börsen schliessen mit kräftigen Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag unentschlossen. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte auf rotem Terrain. Anleger in den USA zeigten sich am Dienstag zuversichtlich. An den grössten Börsen in Fernost waren auch am Dienstag abermals rote Vorzeichen zu sehen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}