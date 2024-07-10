|
10.07.2024 06:30:12
Marcel Imwinkelried appointed as new CEO
|
Siegfried AG / Key word(s): Personnel
The Board of Directors of Siegfried Holding AG has appointed Marcel Imwinkelried as the new CEO with effect as of September 1, 2024. He will succeed Reto Suter, who has been leading the Siegfried Group as CEO ad interim since May 1, 2024, and will now focus again on his role as CFO.
Marcel Imwinkelried (1967) joined the Siegfried Group in January 2021 as Multi-Site Head for the Drug Products sites in Barberà del Vallès and El Masnou (Barcelona) and Irvine (California) and was appointed Chief Operating Officer Drug Products in October 2021. Previously, he had worked for Novartis since 2005 in various roles with increasing responsibility and was appointed Global Head Technical Operations Solids in 2018.
Andreas Casutt, Chairman of the Board of Directors: "Over the past three months, we have conducted intensive interviews with qualified external and internal candidates. Marcel impressed us not only with his professional track record, but also with his personality and strong leadership skills. As COO of our Drug Products division and a member of the Executive Board, he has already made significant contributions to Siegfried's success over the past three years. I am convinced that under his leadership Siegfried will continue its journey of growth."
