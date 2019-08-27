27.08.2019 12:05:00

Marc Bell Capital Announces Katya Fisher as Advisor

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marc Bell Capital, a diversified family office, is pleased to announce Katya Fisher as Advisor. Fisher is a subject matter expert and frequent speaker and media commentator on Blockchain, technology, and law. She currently represents numerous clients on an ongoing basis concerning the evolving regulatory landscape for digital assets, including but not limited to AML/KYC compliance, investor due diligence, token offerings, and much more. Fisher also advises clients on a broad range of corporate matters and technology transactions including entity formation, corporate governance, fund formation, mergers and acquisitions, private securities offerings, IP protection, technology licensing, privacy and data security, and regulatory compliance.

"Katya is an extremely talented individual and great complement to our organization," said Marc Bell, "she is well renowned as evidenced by her counseling to a number of international and high-profile entrepreneurs, executives, and celebrities." "Her subject matter expertise and vast network in Blockchain and Fintech is unparalleled. Since joining us, she has proved invaluable to our organization in providing strategic advice in the review of various deep tech. investment opportunities."

About Marc Bell Capital
Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Marc Bell Capital is a diversified family office with special focus on venture capital, private equity, real estate, finance, hospitality, and entertainment. For more information, please visit www.marcbell.com.

Media Contact
Max Kiejdan
Vice President
Marc Bell Capital
561.988.1710
mkiejdan@marcbell.com 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marc-bell-capital-announces-katya-fisher-as-advisor-300907215.html

SOURCE Marc Bell Capital

